SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Seagate Technology PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Seagate Technology PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Summit, NJ, based Investment company SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, Hanesbrands Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seabridge+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,806 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 73,161 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,957 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 100,962 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 130,241 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.91%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $115.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 44,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $145.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.955600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 204,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 73,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 145.84%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 179,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 130,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.13%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.797500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 111,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 102.39%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sold Out: Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.04.

Sold Out: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Sold Out: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in MFA Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider