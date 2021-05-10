SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Seagate Technology PLC

New Purchases: ICE, CG, MDLZ, CVS, PII, BMY,

Summit, NJ, based Investment company SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, Hanesbrands Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,806 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 73,161 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,957 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Citigroup Inc (C) - 100,962 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 130,241 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.91%

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $115.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 44,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $145.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.955600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 204,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 73,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 145.84%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 179,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 130,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.13%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.797500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 111,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 102.39%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.04.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in MFA Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.