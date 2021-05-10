Towerpoint Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, PepsiCo Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

- New Purchases: PEP, ABT, ABBV, K,
- Added Positions: MINT, VCIT, IAU, LLY, CMF, WMT, BNDX, HYG, EMLC, VEA, DWX, FVD, XOM, INTC, LMBS, FDT, NCA, ZION, MRK, GOOGL, DMLP, T,
- Reduced Positions: CWB, FTSM, VNQ, VUG, VBK, TOTL, KOMP, IWD, IWF, JKE, VBR, IWN, VTV, FTSL, JKK, SPYG, IWO, SPDW, UNH, CVX, IJR, JKF, DIS, VZ, PFE, NVDA, IVE, COST,
- Sold Out: SCHR, QCOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Towerpoint Wealth, LLC
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 247,119 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.56%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 202,490 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.12%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 53,623 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 102,138 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 41,389 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 295.80%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 78,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 111.64%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 155.10%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Towerpoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
