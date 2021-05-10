Logo
Gainplan LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gainplan LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gainplan LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gainplan LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gainplan LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gainplan+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gainplan LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 210,892 shares, 37.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.46%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 273,200 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 183,294 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 184,695 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 21,668 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $162.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.53%. The holding were 273,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1417.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $304.770900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 73.46%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $421.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.84%. The holding were 210,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 40.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.204400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gainplan LLC. Also check out:

