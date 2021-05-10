Gainplan LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

- New Purchases: IWD, VIAC, KALV, AMLP, MELI, ROKU, ABNB, OZON, TSLA, SKLZ, IYT, PENN, NIO, SNOW, IPOE, OSTK, DBX, UPST, IBB, JMIA, EEM, LMND, DMTK, XLV, ZM, ICLN, AMD, QS,
- Added Positions: SPY, HYG, VOO, BND, SPDW, DOCU, BABA, RING, VO, AAPL, SLV, DJP, PFE, SPEM, CRM, GOOGL, VB,
- Reduced Positions: SPXL, AGG, MTUM, IWM, KWEB, CTXS, NVDA, GDX, SCHZ, MSFT, QQQ, SCHB, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, SCHX, AMZN, IVV, SGDM,
- Sold Out: IWO, SHOP, FSLY, BIIB, DKNG, DDOG,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 210,892 shares, 37.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.46%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 273,200 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 183,294 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 184,695 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 21,668 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $162.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.53%. The holding were 273,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1417.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $304.770900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 73.46%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $421.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.84%. The holding were 210,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 40.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.204400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.
