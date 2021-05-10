Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Sells Discovery Inc, Discovery Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

- New Purchases: IYH,
- Added Positions: MSFT, KHC, WFC, CVX, GE, SPY, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: COST, BRK.B, JNJ, T, V, FB, AMZN, AMGN, BP, GOOGL, MCD, UL, TEL, XLE, CSCO, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: DISCK, DISCA, FCX, TIF, VIAC,
For the details of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pavion+blue+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,035 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 853.47%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 208,844 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 36,126 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,037 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 36,871 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $267.297800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 853.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $250.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.9%. The holding were 64,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 38,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Pavion Blue Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pavion Blue Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pavion Blue Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pavion Blue Capital, LLC keeps buying