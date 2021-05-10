Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Sells Discovery Inc, Discovery Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

New Purchases: IYH,

IYH, Added Positions: MSFT, KHC, WFC, CVX, GE, SPY, IBM,

MSFT, KHC, WFC, CVX, GE, SPY, IBM, Reduced Positions: COST, BRK.B, JNJ, T, V, FB, AMZN, AMGN, BP, GOOGL, MCD, UL, TEL, XLE, CSCO, CMCSA,

COST, BRK.B, JNJ, T, V, FB, AMZN, AMGN, BP, GOOGL, MCD, UL, TEL, XLE, CSCO, CMCSA, Sold Out: DISCK, DISCA, FCX, TIF, VIAC,

Investment company Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, sells Discovery Inc, Discovery Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Tiffany, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pavion+blue+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,035 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 853.47% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 208,844 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 36,126 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,037 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 36,871 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $267.297800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 853.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $250.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.9%. The holding were 64,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 38,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.