Boston Partners Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Capital One Financial Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Vistra Corp, Edison International

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Boston Partners Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Capital One Financial Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Vistra Corp, Edison International

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Boston Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Capital One Financial Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charter Communications Inc, sells Parsley Energy Inc, Vistra Corp, Edison International, Lam Research Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Partners. As of 2021Q1, Boston Partners owns 641 stocks with a total value of $74.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Partners's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Partners
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 8,402,224 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 7,346,261 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 29,771,300 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  4. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 740,459 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
  5. Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 17,307,932 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $169.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 4,056,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $159.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,071,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Boston Partners initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,878,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $699.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 441,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Boston Partners initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,672,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,139,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 406.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $151.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,418,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 196.46%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,077,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Boston Partners added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $196.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,641,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,701,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Boston Partners added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,491,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,139,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Partners. Also check out:

1. Boston Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boston Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boston Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boston Partners keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider