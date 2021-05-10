Boston Partners Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Capital One Financial Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Vistra Corp, Edison International

New Purchases: PXD, COF, HFC, CHTR, NTAP, D, VRT, WD5A, TGNA, KSS, HAS, ALLE, ST, WFG, VLY, DG, PACW, DK, BLDR, KOS, APAM, ISBC, ERF, HUBG, EIG, MTH, PDCE, WTFC, WERN, SHC, BCO, PFBC, PNW, 7H80, MSBI, TFII, BV, FLR, TGLS, FMBH, CASS, ENVA, QSR, INSE, BNED, THRY, HCC, CURO, ARCO, PRDO, PAE, PINE, PTVE, ASO, AXL, OAS, ASLE, CGNT, CGNT, INTC, SM, UFI, IMBI, NWPX, YELL, SMFG, MRTN, PRIM, MTW, FLY, FCAM, THR, INBK, HROW, IIIN, 4LT1, HRB, FC, FOSL, STNG, INN, QMCO,

PXD, COF, HFC, CHTR, NTAP, D, VRT, WD5A, TGNA, KSS, HAS, ALLE, ST, WFG, VLY, DG, PACW, DK, BLDR, KOS, APAM, ISBC, ERF, HUBG, EIG, MTH, PDCE, WTFC, WERN, SHC, BCO, PFBC, PNW, 7H80, MSBI, TFII, BV, FLR, TGLS, FMBH, CASS, ENVA, QSR, INSE, BNED, THRY, HCC, CURO, ARCO, PRDO, PAE, PINE, PTVE, ASO, AXL, OAS, ASLE, CGNT, CGNT, INTC, SM, UFI, IMBI, NWPX, YELL, SMFG, MRTN, PRIM, MTW, FLY, FCAM, THR, INBK, HROW, IIIN, 4LT1, HRB, FC, FOSL, STNG, INN, QMCO, Added Positions: FIS, FB, GD, CSCO, SLB, TMUS, BP, ALSN, VVV, OTIS, EOG, MPC, USFD, FANG, UHS, ABC, CNP, MRK, PCG, RBC, USB, AMGN, AZO, GS, HUM, KEY, AIMC, CVE, BWXT, ICLR, AMP, MU, URI, ABBV, C, FITB, ROST, WLTW, Y, CNQ, DOV, RE, NVR, PH, TXT, WHR, ZBH, DFS, LRN, KAR, SSNC, NXPI, CTVA, ABCB, ELY, CNC, CW, DRE, EWBC, EQR, FMC, FLEX, FL, LHX, WELL, ITT, KGC, OSK, REG, EBAY, LDOS, EVTC, NOMD, PPD, ALK, CUZ, DRI, DVA, DD, ETN, ESS, EXPD, AGM, GNTX, HAL, PEAK, HP, HXL, JNJ, KRC, MAR, MOH, NXST, ASGN, PCAR, TRV, GL, WDC, XRX, SBH, ULTA, LEA, HCA, RLGY, CONE, PFSI, AMH, ESNT, SYF, NGVT, NEX, CHX, ABM, DOX, AEP, BA, BSX, CTSH, DLTR, LCII, IPG, JBL, LKQ, LAMR, PRA, SLM, STT, SYK, TPX, UMPQ, UPS, WFC, WTM, L, SPR, TROX, HWM, NESR, ATUS, AVTR, FLWS, ADI, AGX, ARW, AN, ACLS, BECN, BIIB, CLS, CX, CMCSA, ABEV, PRMW, CVLG, TCOM, EXC, PFC, EQC, HSII, HST, HUBB, BCOR, IVC, KNX, MDLZ, LTC, LSTR, LMT, MGA, MAN, MRO, MKL, SPGI, MCO, MPAA, NTUS, NTES, DS, OMC, PEBO, TPC, RGCO, SJI, GASS, TSM, TZOO, UTL, KMPR, UEIC, USAP, UVE, TAST, TNK, EBSB, ORN, EURN, OPI, ECHO, FIBK, VPG, AGRO, NBHC, SAMG, CSTM, ASC, HRTG, TSE, BABA, LNTH, VEC, MOMO, APLE, UNVR, CC, HPE, RMR, EEX, RBB, VNTR, IBEX, VEL, AGG, BND, VBR, VOE, VTV,

FIS, FB, GD, CSCO, SLB, TMUS, BP, ALSN, VVV, OTIS, EOG, MPC, USFD, FANG, UHS, ABC, CNP, MRK, PCG, RBC, USB, AMGN, AZO, GS, HUM, KEY, AIMC, CVE, BWXT, ICLR, AMP, MU, URI, ABBV, C, FITB, ROST, WLTW, Y, CNQ, DOV, RE, NVR, PH, TXT, WHR, ZBH, DFS, LRN, KAR, SSNC, NXPI, CTVA, ABCB, ELY, CNC, CW, DRE, EWBC, EQR, FMC, FLEX, FL, LHX, WELL, ITT, KGC, OSK, REG, EBAY, LDOS, EVTC, NOMD, PPD, ALK, CUZ, DRI, DVA, DD, ETN, ESS, EXPD, AGM, GNTX, HAL, PEAK, HP, HXL, JNJ, KRC, MAR, MOH, NXST, ASGN, PCAR, TRV, GL, WDC, XRX, SBH, ULTA, LEA, HCA, RLGY, CONE, PFSI, AMH, ESNT, SYF, NGVT, NEX, CHX, ABM, DOX, AEP, BA, BSX, CTSH, DLTR, LCII, IPG, JBL, LKQ, LAMR, PRA, SLM, STT, SYK, TPX, UMPQ, UPS, WFC, WTM, L, SPR, TROX, HWM, NESR, ATUS, AVTR, FLWS, ADI, AGX, ARW, AN, ACLS, BECN, BIIB, CLS, CX, CMCSA, ABEV, PRMW, CVLG, TCOM, EXC, PFC, EQC, HSII, HST, HUBB, BCOR, IVC, KNX, MDLZ, LTC, LSTR, LMT, MGA, MAN, MRO, MKL, SPGI, MCO, MPAA, NTUS, NTES, DS, OMC, PEBO, TPC, RGCO, SJI, GASS, TSM, TZOO, UTL, KMPR, UEIC, USAP, UVE, TAST, TNK, EBSB, ORN, EURN, OPI, ECHO, FIBK, VPG, AGRO, NBHC, SAMG, CSTM, ASC, HRTG, TSE, BABA, LNTH, VEC, MOMO, APLE, UNVR, CC, HPE, RMR, EEX, RBB, VNTR, IBEX, VEL, AGG, BND, VBR, VOE, VTV, Reduced Positions: VST, EIX, LRCX, ON, GSK, ALL, CHNG, BRK.B, CMI, KSU, KR, OC, AIG, CI, BBY, HBAN, DE, STLD, VTRS, RXT, EA, AMAT, LAD, CB, HOG, JAZZ, TEL, RHI, HII, QRVO, JPM, WRK, TGT, WSM, DTE, KLAC, PFE, CAT, DKS, MTZ, MHK, AFL, EXPE, RNR, WH, BAC, ENS, GOOGL, GPK, PGR, WYNN, RGA, AME, CRI, TPR, FCNCA, FHN, MAS, NVS, TTEC, UNP, VLO, IGT, WD, IQV, AVY, SCHW, JLL, LEN, LOW, MDT, NEM, ORCL, PPG, TJX, TEX, UIS, UNH, ANTM, ACM, YELP, COOP, NCLH, AES, AON, BJRI, CRH, CVS, COP, EXP, HDB, AEGN, JBLU, KT, KFY, LH, LYV, MSFT, NOC, RF, LUV, WCC, MAXR, RCM, BKU, MOS, PSX, SAIC, NAVI, IWD, ALE, ABT, ACCO, AYI, NSP, AKAM, AB, MO, ASYS, HCKT, AJG, AIZ, AVA, BIDU, BK, OZK, BBSI, BHC, CACI, CF, BXMT, CSV, CYD, XEC, DXC, CVA, DSPG, DBI, DLB, EME, ETR, EPD, EQT, ERIC, FRME, FWRD, FDP, GPX, ROCK, GHM, HNGR, THG, HSC, HSIC, HPQ, HON, HOFT, HUN, NSIT, IDCC, KELYA, KB, KRO, JEF, MTRX, MATW, MMS, MPW, MTX, MS, NCR, NBN, OTEX, PRFT, PVH, BPOP, PRAA, PKX, LIN, PG, PWR, RIO, RDS.A, SSB, SIVB, SWM, SPG, SKX, SNA, SONY, SPTN, SMP, SP, SHOO, SF, SYKE, SNV, TGP, TOL, THS, UBS, USAK, UCTT, UMH, UVV, UFPI, ULH, WAL, SPB, ZBRA, TX, COWN, EVR, HBI, ICFI, KBR, AER, SMCI, SATS, RLGT, HOLI, PM, HI, AGNC, STWD, AVGO, AOSL, FAF, FN, BAH, LPLA, FLT, NPTN, HMST, ACRE, SRC, BERY, RMAX, PBPB, COMM, BRX, STAY, TACO, LADR, GOOG, SABR, JD, VNOM, LTRPA, CZR, CDK, SYNH, TBK, BOX, VIRT, ENR, OOMA, FHB, SOI, SGH, GPMT, PETQ, PQG, NMRK, ILPT, COLD, EAF, FTDR, MNRL, VSTA, IWN,

VST, EIX, LRCX, ON, GSK, ALL, CHNG, BRK.B, CMI, KSU, KR, OC, AIG, CI, BBY, HBAN, DE, STLD, VTRS, RXT, EA, AMAT, LAD, CB, HOG, JAZZ, TEL, RHI, HII, QRVO, JPM, WRK, TGT, WSM, DTE, KLAC, PFE, CAT, DKS, MTZ, MHK, AFL, EXPE, RNR, WH, BAC, ENS, GOOGL, GPK, PGR, WYNN, RGA, AME, CRI, TPR, FCNCA, FHN, MAS, NVS, TTEC, UNP, VLO, IGT, WD, IQV, AVY, SCHW, JLL, LEN, LOW, MDT, NEM, ORCL, PPG, TJX, TEX, UIS, UNH, ANTM, ACM, YELP, COOP, NCLH, AES, AON, BJRI, CRH, CVS, COP, EXP, HDB, AEGN, JBLU, KT, KFY, LH, LYV, MSFT, NOC, RF, LUV, WCC, MAXR, RCM, BKU, MOS, PSX, SAIC, NAVI, IWD, ALE, ABT, ACCO, AYI, NSP, AKAM, AB, MO, ASYS, HCKT, AJG, AIZ, AVA, BIDU, BK, OZK, BBSI, BHC, CACI, CF, BXMT, CSV, CYD, XEC, DXC, CVA, DSPG, DBI, DLB, EME, ETR, EPD, EQT, ERIC, FRME, FWRD, FDP, GPX, ROCK, GHM, HNGR, THG, HSC, HSIC, HPQ, HON, HOFT, HUN, NSIT, IDCC, KELYA, KB, KRO, JEF, MTRX, MATW, MMS, MPW, MTX, MS, NCR, NBN, OTEX, PRFT, PVH, BPOP, PRAA, PKX, LIN, PG, PWR, RIO, RDS.A, SSB, SIVB, SWM, SPG, SKX, SNA, SONY, SPTN, SMP, SP, SHOO, SF, SYKE, SNV, TGP, TOL, THS, UBS, USAK, UCTT, UMH, UVV, UFPI, ULH, WAL, SPB, ZBRA, TX, COWN, EVR, HBI, ICFI, KBR, AER, SMCI, SATS, RLGT, HOLI, PM, HI, AGNC, STWD, AVGO, AOSL, FAF, FN, BAH, LPLA, FLT, NPTN, HMST, ACRE, SRC, BERY, RMAX, PBPB, COMM, BRX, STAY, TACO, LADR, GOOG, SABR, JD, VNOM, LTRPA, CZR, CDK, SYNH, TBK, BOX, VIRT, ENR, OOMA, FHB, SOI, SGH, GPMT, PETQ, PQG, NMRK, ILPT, COLD, EAF, FTDR, MNRL, VSTA, IWN, Sold Out: PE, PBR, AUY, MMC, BMCH, FCFS, NGHC, AXP, IR, COLB, WAFD, COHR, SLG, PEP, VMW, PBR.A, MANU, ZAGG, STLA, GLDD, GPRK, LOCO, QADA, TRIP, VZ, ASIX, FRTA, INSW, FBM, MGY, USX, CARR, IWS, HALL, ATSG, ALCO, ADS, GOLD, ESTE, BHE, CTO, FARM, FMS, GME, EVRI, MLCO, SVC, LNC, MTG, MCY, NP, NJR, PLPC, FNHC, HAYN, LQDT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Boston Partners Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Capital One Financial Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charter Communications Inc, sells Parsley Energy Inc, Vistra Corp, Edison International, Lam Research Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Partners. As of 2021Q1, Boston Partners owns 641 stocks with a total value of $74.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Partners's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 8,402,224 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 7,346,261 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 29,771,300 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 740,459 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 17,307,932 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Boston Partners initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $169.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 4,056,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $159.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,071,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,878,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $699.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 441,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,672,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,139,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 406.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $151.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,418,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 196.46%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,077,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $196.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,641,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,701,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,491,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,139,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Boston Partners sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36.