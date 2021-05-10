Boston Partners Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Capital One Financial Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Vistra Corp, Edison International

- New Purchases: PXD, COF, HFC, CHTR, NTAP, D, VRT, WD5A, TGNA, KSS, HAS, ALLE, ST, WFG, VLY, DG, PACW, DK, BLDR, KOS, APAM, ISBC, ERF, HUBG, EIG, MTH, PDCE, WTFC, WERN, SHC, BCO, PFBC, PNW, 7H80, MSBI, TFII, BV, FLR, TGLS, FMBH, CASS, ENVA, QSR, INSE, BNED, THRY, HCC, CURO, ARCO, PRDO, PAE, PINE, PTVE, ASO, AXL, OAS, ASLE, CGNT, CGNT, INTC, SM, UFI, IMBI, NWPX, YELL, SMFG, MRTN, PRIM, MTW, FLY, FCAM, THR, INBK, HROW, IIIN, 4LT1, HRB, FC, FOSL, STNG, INN, QMCO,
- Added Positions: FIS, FB, GD, CSCO, SLB, TMUS, BP, ALSN, VVV, OTIS, EOG, MPC, USFD, FANG, UHS, ABC, CNP, MRK, PCG, RBC, USB, AMGN, AZO, GS, HUM, KEY, AIMC, CVE, BWXT, ICLR, AMP, MU, URI, ABBV, C, FITB, ROST, WLTW, Y, CNQ, DOV, RE, NVR, PH, TXT, WHR, ZBH, DFS, LRN, KAR, SSNC, NXPI, CTVA, ABCB, ELY, CNC, CW, DRE, EWBC, EQR, FMC, FLEX, FL, LHX, WELL, ITT, KGC, OSK, REG, EBAY, LDOS, EVTC, NOMD, PPD, ALK, CUZ, DRI, DVA, DD, ETN, ESS, EXPD, AGM, GNTX, HAL, PEAK, HP, HXL, JNJ, KRC, MAR, MOH, NXST, ASGN, PCAR, TRV, GL, WDC, XRX, SBH, ULTA, LEA, HCA, RLGY, CONE, PFSI, AMH, ESNT, SYF, NGVT, NEX, CHX, ABM, DOX, AEP, BA, BSX, CTSH, DLTR, LCII, IPG, JBL, LKQ, LAMR, PRA, SLM, STT, SYK, TPX, UMPQ, UPS, WFC, WTM, L, SPR, TROX, HWM, NESR, ATUS, AVTR, FLWS, ADI, AGX, ARW, AN, ACLS, BECN, BIIB, CLS, CX, CMCSA, ABEV, PRMW, CVLG, TCOM, EXC, PFC, EQC, HSII, HST, HUBB, BCOR, IVC, KNX, MDLZ, LTC, LSTR, LMT, MGA, MAN, MRO, MKL, SPGI, MCO, MPAA, NTUS, NTES, DS, OMC, PEBO, TPC, RGCO, SJI, GASS, TSM, TZOO, UTL, KMPR, UEIC, USAP, UVE, TAST, TNK, EBSB, ORN, EURN, OPI, ECHO, FIBK, VPG, AGRO, NBHC, SAMG, CSTM, ASC, HRTG, TSE, BABA, LNTH, VEC, MOMO, APLE, UNVR, CC, HPE, RMR, EEX, RBB, VNTR, IBEX, VEL, AGG, BND, VBR, VOE, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: VST, EIX, LRCX, ON, GSK, ALL, CHNG, BRK.B, CMI, KSU, KR, OC, AIG, CI, BBY, HBAN, DE, STLD, VTRS, RXT, EA, AMAT, LAD, CB, HOG, JAZZ, TEL, RHI, HII, QRVO, JPM, WRK, TGT, WSM, DTE, KLAC, PFE, CAT, DKS, MTZ, MHK, AFL, EXPE, RNR, WH, BAC, ENS, GOOGL, GPK, PGR, WYNN, RGA, AME, CRI, TPR, FCNCA, FHN, MAS, NVS, TTEC, UNP, VLO, IGT, WD, IQV, AVY, SCHW, JLL, LEN, LOW, MDT, NEM, ORCL, PPG, TJX, TEX, UIS, UNH, ANTM, ACM, YELP, COOP, NCLH, AES, AON, BJRI, CRH, CVS, COP, EXP, HDB, AEGN, JBLU, KT, KFY, LH, LYV, MSFT, NOC, RF, LUV, WCC, MAXR, RCM, BKU, MOS, PSX, SAIC, NAVI, IWD, ALE, ABT, ACCO, AYI, NSP, AKAM, AB, MO, ASYS, HCKT, AJG, AIZ, AVA, BIDU, BK, OZK, BBSI, BHC, CACI, CF, BXMT, CSV, CYD, XEC, DXC, CVA, DSPG, DBI, DLB, EME, ETR, EPD, EQT, ERIC, FRME, FWRD, FDP, GPX, ROCK, GHM, HNGR, THG, HSC, HSIC, HPQ, HON, HOFT, HUN, NSIT, IDCC, KELYA, KB, KRO, JEF, MTRX, MATW, MMS, MPW, MTX, MS, NCR, NBN, OTEX, PRFT, PVH, BPOP, PRAA, PKX, LIN, PG, PWR, RIO, RDS.A, SSB, SIVB, SWM, SPG, SKX, SNA, SONY, SPTN, SMP, SP, SHOO, SF, SYKE, SNV, TGP, TOL, THS, UBS, USAK, UCTT, UMH, UVV, UFPI, ULH, WAL, SPB, ZBRA, TX, COWN, EVR, HBI, ICFI, KBR, AER, SMCI, SATS, RLGT, HOLI, PM, HI, AGNC, STWD, AVGO, AOSL, FAF, FN, BAH, LPLA, FLT, NPTN, HMST, ACRE, SRC, BERY, RMAX, PBPB, COMM, BRX, STAY, TACO, LADR, GOOG, SABR, JD, VNOM, LTRPA, CZR, CDK, SYNH, TBK, BOX, VIRT, ENR, OOMA, FHB, SOI, SGH, GPMT, PETQ, PQG, NMRK, ILPT, COLD, EAF, FTDR, MNRL, VSTA, IWN,
- Sold Out: PE, PBR, AUY, MMC, BMCH, FCFS, NGHC, AXP, IR, COLB, WAFD, COHR, SLG, PEP, VMW, PBR.A, MANU, ZAGG, STLA, GLDD, GPRK, LOCO, QADA, TRIP, VZ, ASIX, FRTA, INSW, FBM, MGY, USX, CARR, IWS, HALL, ATSG, ALCO, ADS, GOLD, ESTE, BHE, CTO, FARM, FMS, GME, EVRI, MLCO, SVC, LNC, MTG, MCY, NP, NJR, PLPC, FNHC, HAYN, LQDT,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 8,402,224 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 7,346,261 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 29,771,300 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 740,459 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
- Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 17,307,932 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
Boston Partners initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $169.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 4,056,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Boston Partners initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $159.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,071,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Boston Partners initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,878,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Boston Partners initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $699.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 441,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Boston Partners initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,672,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Boston Partners initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,139,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Boston Partners added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 406.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $151.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,418,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Boston Partners added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 196.46%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,077,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Boston Partners added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $196.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,641,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Boston Partners added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,701,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Boston Partners added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,491,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Boston Partners added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,139,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36.
