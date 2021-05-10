PAX Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC

New Purchases: IUSB, EFV, MTUM, IYE, DHI, LEN, BWA, GRMN, ALGN, INCY, AFL, ABMD, SQ, SNAP, OMC, NWS, PTON, ATVI, SIVB, RE, DISCK, CINF, JCI, XOM, ODFL, AOS, CVNA, HUM, MKC, TTD, TEAM, VBR, HYG, SHM, SJM, COUP, GNW,

Investment company PAX Financial Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PAX Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, PAX Financial Group, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PAX Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pax+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 95,007 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.82% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 361,582 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.7% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 747,781 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.16% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 329,489 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 144,831 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.56%

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 329,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 272,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $165.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 37,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 181,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $109.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 747,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.56%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 77,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 218,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 55.32%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.736100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $158.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.09.