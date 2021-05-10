Sicart Associates LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Targa Resources Corp, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, APA Corp, Align Technology Inc

- New Purchases: PSLV, REGN, WYNN, MAXR, GDX, MTB, GOOG, ASM,
- Added Positions: VXX, TRGP, GLD, FSM, LKCO, BIL, SLV, CDE, CCJ, GILD, KBR, SKM, MSFT, PAAS, SH, AMZN, AUY, VZ, NXE, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: ALGN, KHC, NTR, FDX, IONS, PXD, INTC, BG, SYY, BKNG, WBA, ALB, ILMN, MRK, XOM, DIS, WFC, T, KO, CARS, ABT, PFE, IIIN, GOOGL, PRU, ROK, MDT, FNV, SLB, EMR, GLW, NEM, TRIP, MCD, MUX, HL, JNJ, PYPL, IWD, CB, WPM,
- Sold Out: XLE, APA, FB, ATGE, PTEN, LAZ, VMW, LII, WY, OR, AEM, SILJ, GHY, AB, HYT, NEE, EPD, TXG, VV, NG, KMI, GFI, ARI, NLY,
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 230,505 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 70,184 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.51%
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 363,374 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 265,449 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56%
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) - 370,298 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 132,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $504.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 902,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 120,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 62.98%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Coeur Mining Inc by 118.01%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 71.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)
Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The sale prices were between $32.03 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $39.02.Sold Out: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)
Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $7.03.Sold Out: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52.
