Sicart Associates LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Targa Resources Corp, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, APA Corp, Align Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sicart Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Targa Resources Corp, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Wynn Resorts, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, APA Corp, Align Technology Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Nutrien during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sicart Associates LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sicart Associates LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sicart Associates LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sicart+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sicart Associates LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 230,505 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
  2. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 70,184 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.51%
  3. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 363,374 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 265,449 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56%
  5. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) - 370,298 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 132,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $504.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 902,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 120,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 62.98%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Coeur Mining Inc by 118.01%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 71.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The sale prices were between $32.03 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $39.02.

Sold Out: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Sold Out: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sicart Associates LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

