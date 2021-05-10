Logo
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Virtual Cannabis Conference

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its participation at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference. The Company will be presenting on May 11, 2021, at 3:30pm EST.

"We've had an amazing start to 2021, and we can't wait to share our successes at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference. Between multiple new product releases at City Trees, new sales records set at all subsidiaries, and our recent agreement to expand our brand into New Mexico, we've had a significant amount of development in the last few months. We're honored and excited to present where CLS is today, and to show how our best days are most certainly in front of us." -Andrew Glashow, President/COO.

image-20210507111646-1.jpeg

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. President/COO Andrew Glashow

image-20210507111646-2.png

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. http://www.clsholdingsinc.com.

Twitter: @CLSHusa

image-20210507111646-3.png

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine. In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. http://oasiscannabis.com

image-20210507111646-4.jpeg

Photo: Oasis Cannabis Dispensary. Las Vegas, NV

image-20210507111646-5.png

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada. https://citytrees.com.

image-20210507111646-6.jpeg

Photo: City Trees production facility, Las Vegas, NV

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain ''forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and ''forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the ''forward-looking statements''). These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business, the results of our initiatives to retain our employees and strengthen our relationships with our customers and community during the pandemic, the effect of our initiatives to expand market share and achieve growth during and following the pandemic, results of operations and financial performance, anticipated future events, and the effectiveness of our business practices during the pandemic. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. Due to the uncertainties associated with the continued spread of COVID-19 and the timing of vaccinations, it is not possible to estimate its impact on our business, operations or financial results; however, the impact could be material. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''intends,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''goals,'' ''projects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential,'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

Contact Information:

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO
Jeff Binder

President and COO
Andrew Glashow
888-438-9132

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE: CLS Holdings USA, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645698/CLS-Holdings-USA-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Canaccord-Genuity-2021-Virtual-Cannabis-Conference

