Class Action Lawsuit Deadline: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Root, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

RADNOR, Pa., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against Root, Inc. ( ROOT) (Root) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired: (a) Root securities between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the Class Period); and/or (b) Root Class A common stock issued in connection with Roots initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020 (the IPO).

Shareholder Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Root securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at [email protected]; or click https://www.ktmc.com/root-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=root.

Root provides insurance products and services in the United States. Root has historically focused on auto insurance and operates a direct-to-consumer model that serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through Roots website. Leading up to and following the IPO, Root described itself as an innovator in the personal insurance space with a new data- and technology-driven business model that was ready to disrupt traditional insurance markets and capture disproportionate market share, in part because of Roots telematics-driven approach to insurancei.e., the collection and transmission of vehicle-use data through devices.

On October 5, 2020, Root filed a registration statement on a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective on October 27, 2020 (the Registration Statement). On October 28, 2020, Root conducted the IPO, selling 26.8 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public at $27.00 per share for total approximate proceeds of $724.43 million. On October 29, 2020, Root filed a prospectus on a Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the Prospectus and, together with the Registration Statement, the Offering Documents). Throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented Roots cash flow needs and auto-insurance business prospects.

The truth about Roots cash flow needs and auto-insurance business prospects was revealed on March 9, 2021, when Bank of America Securities analyst Joshua Shanker (Shanker) initiated coverage of Root with an Underperform rating on the premise that Root is unlikely to be cash flow positive until 2027, finding that Root will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs. Shanker also noted that insurers Progressive, Allstate, and Berkshire Hathaways Geico would continue to impede Roots profitability, with Progressive and Allstate having a sizable advantage over Root in terms of amount of [telematics] data as well as engagement with the data used to price their auto insurance.

Following this news, Roots stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 1.46%, to close at $12.17 per share on March 9, 2021, representing a total decline of 54.93% from the offering price.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents and the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (ii) accordingly, Root would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; (iii) notwithstanding the defendants touting of Roots purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of Roots established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and the defendants public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Root investors may, no later than May 18, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class members claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
[email protected]

