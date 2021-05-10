Logo
NRC Health Announces Top 10 Winners of the 2021 Customer Approved and Employee Approved Awards

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading senior living organizations honored for dedication and commitment to care amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health, the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced the winners of its third annual 2021 Customer Approved and Employee Approved Awards. These awards recognize senior living organizations across the country for delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences. Five independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities were selected in each category, with two organizations earning an award in both categories.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unimaginable impact on the healthcare industry, especially for the senior living community. As the industry adapts and vaccines rollout, healthcare systems are continuing to innovate in order to best support their patients, including for the aging population who need extra support. To commend these efforts, NRC Health named the top leaders in the sector who are providing the best care experiences for their patients and for having a committed workforce dedicated to the holistic care journey.

This past year has been incredibly difficult for everyone but even in light of these hardships, healthcare systems from all over the nation have made the care experience a priority for their patients and residents, said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. We are incredibly moved by the dedication these winning organization have made towards the health and well-being of both their patients and their staff. We applaud them today and every day for what they do for the people they serve.

Winners of the Customer Approved Awards were selected based on performance ratings received from family and residents while winners of the Employee Approved Awards are based on feedback given by employees all information collected through organizational outreach distributed by NRC Health. Winning facilities were then selected based on strong Net Promoter Scores (NPS), one of the most reliable measures of satisfaction and a high-validity proxy measure for loyalty.

The full list of award winners is available for download on the NRC Health website.

About NRC Health
For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving human
understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.

For more information, write to [email protected], or visit www.nrchealth.com.

Press Contact

Jennifer Lyle
Public Relations for NRC Health
[email protected]


