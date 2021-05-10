Playgon Officially Goes Live With Swintt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. ( TSXV:DEAL, Financial)(OTCQB:PLGNF)( FRA:7CR, Financial) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators, is pleased to announce that its proprietary Vegas Lounge offering is now live with SWINTT Malta Ltd., ("SWINTT"), a subsidiary of Malta-based Glitnor Group.

As previously announced, Playgon signed a Software Licensing & Distribution Agreement with SWINTT. Under the terms of the agreement, SWINTT will offer Playgon's technology for a term of three years and will pay Playgon revenue based on a percentage of gross gaming revenue. SWINTT will initially on-board 2 operators of their currently serviced 93 operator brands through existing integrations with an additional 20 anticipated in the future. All of SWINTT's operator brands now have access to Playgon's live dealer studio.

"We're delighted to be delivering an industry-leading Live Dealer product in SwinttLive, powered by Playgon, to our customers and offering the best mobile-focused casino games on the market," said David Mann, CCO of SWINNT. "SWINTT is focused on providing the very best for players and operators alike and through SwinttLive we are raising the bar for Live Dealer products."

"We are thrilled to partner with a reputable aggregator brand in SWINTT who has an industry experienced management team and ownership group," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "We are confident that we will see a rapid ramp-up in users playing our innovative live dealer product through this alliance as SWINTT continues to onboard their customers. Our technology is leading edge compared to the existing mobile live dealer products in the marketplace and we anticipate strong traction from operators and their players as we continue to license our iGaming solutions globally. We are now embarking into the next phase of our business development, generating revenue and building our customer base."

About Swintt

Swintt, a subsidiary of the Malta - based Glitnor Group, is focused on becoming the most entrepreneurial and fastest growing content supplier in the iGaming industry, and recognized as the preferred choice for any operator in the iGaming market. Swintt strives to increase player engagement through innovations in games design and retention tools based on local knowledge and data. The Company's philosophy is to create sustainable iGaming products delivered for a new generation of player. Headquartered in Malta, with a staff of 70 employees and partnerships globally, Swintt delivers quality games built on local knowledge and data.

For more information about Swintt, visit the company's' website at www.swintt.com

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and distributing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current SaaS platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: [email protected]

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: (416)-644-5081

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Playgon Games, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: