Exelon and Exelon Foundation Surprise Seven Female STEM Students With Full Ride College Scholarships





Exelon President and CEO Chris Crane surprised seven+young+womenfrom the companys STEM Academy Leadership program this week with news that Exelon will provide them with full-ride college scholarships.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005631/en/





Exelon will pay all of their costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and all other expenses that arent covered by other confirmed scholarships, family contributions and work-study grants. The total value of the seven scholarships is about $1 million.









The Exelon+STEM+Leadership+Academy is a free, week-long experience for teen girls ages 16-19 from diverse and low-income communities held each summer in the Washington, D.C. metro region, Chicago and Philadelphia. The STEM Leadership Academy Scholarship is designed to be a supportive and clear pathway from student engagement in the academy to entry into the energy workforce, ideally as an Exelon employee. The newly launched scholarship was made available to STEM Leadership Academy alumnae who are graduating from high school in 2021 or who have already begun their post-secondary education at a two- or four-year educational institution.









This years seven scholarship recipients, each of whom attended an Exelons STEM Leadership Academy, had applied for the scholarship but had no idea that it was a full ride.









These scholarships are going to enable you to attend college debt-free, and its not just a commitment for one year. We promise to stand by you for your whole time at college, Chris Crane, president and CEO, Exelon, told the students. As a company, we are committed to give back to the communities we serve, so being able to help you young women, who are going to go out and change the world, is very important to us.









Some of the students have already decided where they plan to attend college, while some are still deciding. The hope is that this scholarship will give the students the financial flexibility to study at the college of their choice.









The journey I have had thus far with Exelon Corporation through the Exelon STEM Academy has been life changing, said 2021 Exelon Foundation STEM Academy Scholarship recipient Asata Mander. It reaffirms my desire to be a member of a company that is forward-thinking and willing to invest in future scientists and engineers.









The STEM Academy Leadership Academy Scholarship recipients of 2021 are:









STEM Academy Baltimore and DC















Alima Conde, Computer Science & Programming (Aberdeen, Md.)









Alima Conde, Computer Science & Programming (Aberdeen, Md.)



Nesochim Iheanyi-Igwe, Engineering (Elkridge, Md.)









Nesochim Iheanyi-Igwe, Engineering (Elkridge, Md.)



Danielle Thompson, Mechanical Engineering (District Heights, Md.)













STEM Academy Chicago















Teegan Mathey, Environmental Science (Aurora, IL)









Teegan Mathey, Environmental Science (Aurora, IL)



Nicole Onyemeziem, Engineering (Chicago, IL)













STEM Academy Philadelphia















Samantha Booher, Mechanical Engineering (Yardley, Pa.)









Samantha Booher, Mechanical Engineering (Yardley, Pa.)



Asata Mander, Cognitive and Behavioral Neuroscience and Computer Science (Philadelphia, Pa.)













More information about Exelons commitment to the communities it serves can be found here.









About Exelon









Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nations cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The companys Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005631/en/