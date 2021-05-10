Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GGAU) Provides Update on the Sonic Drill Program at Detour West

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GGAU) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of activities on the ongoing inaugural exploration program on its Detour West property ("Detour West" or, the "Project") in Northern Ontario, which consists of a sonic drilling program to sample till and the top of bedrock in an area of thick overburden.

Sonic drilling employs the use of high-frequency, resonant energy generated inside a sonic head to advance a core barrel and casing into subsurface formations. It is an optimal method when near 100% core recovery of soft, unconsolidated material is desired. Earth Drilling (Calgary) has been contracted to perform the drilling. The Company has completed 20 sonic holes as of May 8, 2021, totaling 996 m of sediment core. An estimated 23 additional holes remain accessible to drill in the summer months. Each sonic core includes Quaternary glaciogenic sediment as well as approximately 5 feet of bedrock. The Quaternary succession is on average 45 m thick. From bottom to top, it consists of Matheson Till over bedrock, glaciofluvial sand and gravel, and Cochrane Till at surface. A total of 689 samples have been collected to date, and final assay results are pending on all samples submitted. Sediment samples are being analyzed for fine fraction geochemistry at Bureau Veritas, for visible gold grains at Overburden Drilling Management, and for heavy-mineral-concentrate geochemistry at Actlabs. Bedrock samples are being analyzed geochemically at Bureau Veritas. Standards, blanks, and field duplicates are being inserted into sample batches at regular intervals.

Drill trail access for the spring drill program has been limited to areas of higher relief and solid ground. Using pre-existing roads and cleared drill trails several permitted drill hole locations, which transect previously identified geophysical anomalies, were made accessible for drilling. Innis Transport, a local Moose Cree First Nations owned company, was contracted to clear the drill trails and provide road maintenance.

The Company is reviewing the current drill results which will be used in part to plan and design the winter 2022 sonic drill program.

"We are very pleased with the progress of the drilling to date on Gambier's first exploration program at Detour West. By taking a methodical and modern approach for the inaugural program, Gambier is well positioned to make a discovery on this district scale property", stated Michael Burns, VP Exploration for Gambier Gold.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by QP Don Cummings, PhD., P.Geo., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Michael E. Schuss

President & CEO

