BioLargo to Present at The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday May 14th

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable clean technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday May 14, 2021, at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. This conference offers a great opportunity for existing and prospective shareholders to learn about BioLargo's growth prospects in the cleantech and environmental solutions industry. Leaders from around the world are increasingly focused on cleantech as the green energy revolution unfolds globally and the demand for these technologies continues rising.

"Ours is an incredibly dynamic business, and the advancements in our commercial activities in areas like PFAS remediation and water treatment are really shaping our potential for growth as a total cleantech solutions provider," said BioLargo CEO Dennis P. Calvert. "I am looking forward to talking about these and other new developments in our company. Conferences like the Benzinga Small Cap are integral to our efforts to reach new retail investors and spread the word about BioLargo to new audiences like the cleantech investing community."

The Benzinga Global Small Cap conference is free to attend. Register here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined Educational Modules, take a look at a curated group of Small Cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global Small Cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

