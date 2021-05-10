Logo
BioLargo to Present at The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday May 14th

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable clean technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday May 14, 2021, at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. This conference offers a great opportunity for existing and prospective shareholders to learn about BioLargo's growth prospects in the cleantech and environmental solutions industry. Leaders from around the world are increasingly focused on cleantech as the green energy revolution unfolds globally and the demand for these technologies continues rising.

"Ours is an incredibly dynamic business, and the advancements in our commercial activities in areas like PFAS remediation and water treatment are really shaping our potential for growth as a total cleantech solutions provider," said BioLargo CEO Dennis P. Calvert. "I am looking forward to talking about these and other new developments in our company. Conferences like the Benzinga Small Cap are integral to our efforts to reach new retail investors and spread the word about BioLargo to new audiences like the cleantech investing community."

The Benzinga Global Small Cap conference is free to attend. Register here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined Educational Modules, take a look at a curated group of Small Cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global Small Cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations, anticipated revenue, and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. More information on the risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645958/BioLargo-to-Present-at-The-Benzinga-Global-Small-Cap-Conference-on-Friday-May-14th

