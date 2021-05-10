Logo
Harley-Davidson Launches LiveWire, the Electric Motorcycle Brand (www.livewire.com)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2021

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG) today announces the launch of LiveWire as an all-electric motorcycle brand.

(PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson Motor Company)

LiveWire is more than a motorcycle. LiveWire plans to redefine electric, delivering the best experience for the urban rider, with personality and soul. LiveWire creates a unique connection between rider and vehicle. Today, the next chapter in the LiveWire journey begins.

Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson:
"One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future."

The first LiveWire branded motorcycle is scheduled to launch on July 8, 2021 and to premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9, 2021. For more information and updates, register at livewire.com.

Unique lineage: LiveWire draws on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson, capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector and the heritage of the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.

Motorcycles + beyond: with an initial focus on the urban market, LiveWire will pioneer the electric motorcycle space, and beyond.

Virtual HQ: innovating by design and attracting industry-leading talent, LiveWire will be headquartered virtually, with initial hubs in Silicon Valley, CA (LiveWire Labs) and Milwaukee, WI.

Marketplace: from launch, LiveWire will work with participating dealers from the Harley-Davidson network as an independent brand. An innovative go-to-market model will blend digital and physical retail formats, tailoring the experience to the local market and allowing customers to discover LiveWire on their own terms.

Dedicated showroom: seizing the opportunity to lead in EV and innovating across the customer journey, LiveWire will operate dedicated EV showrooms in select locations, starting in California. Here customers will be able to experience the LiveWire brand in an immersive and innovative way.

Technology focus: with a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. LiveWire expects to benefit from Harley-Davidson's engineering expertise, manufacturing footprint, supply chain infrastructure, and global logistics capabilities.

Technology sharing: Harley-Davidson and LiveWire intend to cooperate and share their technological advancements to ensure an industry leading application in their respective core segments.

About Harley-Davidson:
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by reference to this footnote or because the context of the statement will include words such as the company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe or refer to future expectations, future plans, strategies, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, commitments or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from these statements include, among others, the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length and severity of the pandemic across the globe and the pace of recovery following the pandemic and the company's ability to realize expectations concerning market demand for electric models, which will depend in part on the building of necessary infrastructure, as well as matters noted by the company in its filings with the SEC including but not limited to those described under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021 and in Part II, Item 1A of the subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

### (HOG-F)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-launches-livewire-the-electric-motorcycle-brand-wwwlivewirecom-301287631.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

