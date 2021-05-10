Integer Wealth Advisors Group To Join Focus Partner Firm JFS Wealth Advisors Transaction will Increase JFS' Scale and Enhance Its East Coast Presence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Integer Wealth Advisors Group, LLC ("Integer") will join Focus partner firm JFS Wealth Advisors, LLC ("JFS"), subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2005 by Tom Foglia and Sam Paglioni, Integer is an integrated wealth management firm headquartered in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area with an additional presence in the greater Atlanta, Georgia area. Integer, together with its affiliates, provides financial, tax and insurance advisory services tailored to the sophisticated needs of high net worth individuals and families. This transaction will provide Integer with expanded operational, investment management and tax capabilities, as well as deepen and broaden the capabilities of the combined firm. Through this transaction, JFS will expand its footprint in Pennsylvania, establish a presence in Georgia and benefit from adding two tenured advisors to its leadership team.

"We look forward to welcoming the Integer team to JFS," said Bob Jazwinski, President and Managing Partner of JFS. "Their solutions-based client service philosophy closely aligns with ours and they will add additional breadth and expertise, especially in financial and tax planning. We could not imagine a better strategic and cultural fit to expand our brand and offering, and we are extremely pleased that Tom and Sam will be joining our leadership team."

"We are very excited to be joining JFS. They share our commitment to safeguarding and guiding the financial well-being of our clients. This transaction allows us to continue providing our clients with top-tier service and investment expertise, while also creating an ideal succession plan for our firm," said Sam Paglioni, Managing Director of Integer. "Our team will be able to leverage JFS' platform and expertise to further enhance the experience for our clients," said Tom Foglia, Managing Director of Integer.

"We are delighted that Integer will be joining JFS, bringing us to six mergers year-to-date on behalf of our partner firms," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "JFS has been extremely successful in building the scale of their business and accelerating their growth through mergers such as this one. Integer will help JFS further expand their geographic reach and enhance their financial and tax planning capabilities, which are important areas of focus for high net worth individuals and families.

"Consistent with several of the mergers we have announced this year on behalf of our partner firms, this transaction is another example of how Focus is uniquely positioned to address the succession planning needs of founders. Cultural fit and alignment of client service philosophy are essential to these transitions. The diversity of our partner firms provides many high quality choices in terms of planning for succession."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About JFS Wealth Advisors, LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors, LLC is an independently managed fee-based financial advisory firm headquartered in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with six additional offices across Pennsylvania and one in Naples, Florida. Tracing its origins to 1986, JFS helps purpose-driven individuals, businesses and institutions with customized, solution-based financial planning throughout their lifetime. The firm provides a comprehensive service model, which includes investment management, financial planning, tax planning, insurance review, and estate and legacy planning, among others. As a fiduciary, JFS advocates for its clients' best interests by maintaining objectivity in advice, integrity in service and compassion in understanding the unique complexities that impact financial success. For more information about JFS, please visit https://www.jfswa.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

