New America Energy Corp., Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Family Entertainment Center

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New America Energy Corp., Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Family Entertainment Center

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire a family entertainment center in South Carolina. The LOI was entered into on May 4th, but the negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks. The family entertainment center (FEC) target has bowling lanes, full arcade, redemption counter, party rooms and a full-service bar & restaurant. In addition to acquiring the operations of the FEC, NECA will also be acquiring the physical building and surrounding land as part of the transaction. Management believes the acquisition will be immediately accretive to NECA's cash flow:

This Letter of Intent is the first of what we hope to be a series of efforts to acquire similar FEC's by NECA in the Southeast. The Company plans to ultimately grow its revenues, assets, and cash flow through acquisitions in various sectors.

"As the country emerges from restrictions related to COVID, we believe there will be multiple opportunities capitalize on cash flow businesses that have are now springing back to life, "said Jeff Canouse, CEO of New America Energy Corp.

It is estimated that 110 million people bowl each year in over 150 countries worldwide making it the largest participatory sport in the world, beating out golf, billiards, and basketball. Companies are looking for venues and activities for their corporate events and millennials are seeking experiences over goods and we think Bowling is the perfect fit. It's a social gathering and group activity, which means adding bowling as a business opportunity perfectly positions NECA to profit from these global trends.

About New America Energy Corp.

New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

NECA Contact:

Jeffrey M. Canouse
770-235-6053
[email protected]
[email protected]
https:/twitter.com/necaholdings

SOURCE: New America Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645961/New-America-Energy-Corp-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-to-Acquire-Family-Entertainment-Center

img.ashx?id=645961
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)