Braille Energy Systems Inc. Signs MOU with Australian Battery Casing Technology Company Vaulta

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Australian battery casing company Vaulta (Battery Graphene Corp Pty Ltd). Vaulta uses a unique graphene technology in its cases which provides thermal benefits and allows for a more efficient assembly process. Braille plans to utilize this technology as a differentiator while it continues to expand into additional new markets.

Under the terms of the MOU, both companies will work together to co-develop new battery products to bring to the market. Heat can be damaging to batteries and by using Vaulta's graphene case solution, heat will spread evenly throughout the pack which will enhance safety and extend cycle life of the battery. Through Braille's extensive network in automotive starter batteries, Vaulta's cases can be put to test immediately in harsh conditions that batteries are regularly exposed to, thus helping expedite bringing the technology to market.

The execution of this MOU creates a framework by which both parties can work collaboratively to establish viable projects and marketing activities to achieve increased market penetration and revenue potential. Additionally, both entities will explore and identify cost effective domestic (North America) manufacturing.

"We are very pleased to sign this important MOU with Vaulta related to battery casing technology. Combined with our reputation and commitment to providing our customers with high quality battery solutions, this partnership will continue to set Braille up as a market leader for years to come. Vaulta's battery casing technology will also deliver savings in manufacturing costs, weight and space to utilise in a wide range of applications, while greatly increasing efficiencies in safety and workforce deployment. Spooner saw an opportunity to reinvigorate battery casing design which has languished. The new designs, made to fit customers' requirements, use a unique blend of graphene and polymer. These ingredients, along with other composites, allows for dramatic improvements in weight, strength and thermal and electrical conductivity. A reduction in the number of parts and the size also delivers a greatly reduced cost to market as well as greater opportunity for reuse and recycling of parts. Additionally, this partnership provides an opportunity to leverage the resources, strengths and talent of both companies to advance our clean energy technology within the battery market," said BESI President and CEO, Lindsay Weatherdon."

"The lightness of our innovative casings, combined with the casings' strength, thermal and electrical conductive qualities, will be a real asset in these batteries going forward. Importantly, our casings also are designed to be more reusable and to reduce waste, and this will work well with both the current, premium products that Braille are renowned for, as well as the unique assets they're developing for future use in emerging battery markets." said Vaulta Founder, Dominic Spooner.

About Vaulta

Vaulta is a battery casing technology company based in Brisbane, Australia. Its world-first design allows those building batteries to save money, time, weight, and space to utilize in a range of vehicles, while greatly increasing efficiencies in safety and workforce deployment.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

