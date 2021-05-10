Generac Emphasizes the Importance of Energy Security for Homeowners

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weather outlets are forecasting an above-average hurricane season this year and combined with an aging electrical grid, the potential for widespread power outages may leave homeowners in a heightened state of anxiety, which can be remedied by being prepared. With National Hurricane Preparedness Week taking place May 9-15, these outlooks highlight the fact that early preparations are essential.

Weather science experts from Colorado State University predict 17 named storms and AccuWeather's meteorologists forecast between 16 and 20 named storms, during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs between June 1 and November 30. The latter forecast anticipates eight hurricanes, four of which are projected to be Category 3 or higher.

"Homeowners should be preparing for hurricane season now," says Russ Minick, chief marketing officer at Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC). "Peace of mind is of the utmost importance and with homes becoming the family sanctuary, it is critical to be ready for natural disasters that create power outages. We can reduce the pain of power outages by focusing on what we can do to prepare so we encourage customers to make a plan early and responsibly."

Generac joins organizations like FEMA in advocating for early preparation for hurricane season, when resilience to power outages can significantly increase safety. Generac offers resources to help prepare for hurricanes and outages at https://www.generac.com/outages , including information about inclement weather, tips for emergencies, and Generac's exclusive Power Outage Tracker, which features up-to-the-minute outage information.

Preparing for Unprecedented Challenges

Beyond the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, an aging grid could cause more outages than in the past. An active wildfire season could also be a catalyst for additional outages in the West, with utility companies opting for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. This past February, the Texas power crisis resulted in statewide outages lasting several days, serving as another reminder of the importance of having a plan for energy independence.

With the home not only the place where people live, but also work and go to school, being prepared is essential. Outages also strain the ability of emergency officials to evacuate affected areas, deliver food and critical supplies as well as provide medical equipment.

Power Outage Solutions and Technical Support

As the frequency and severity of power disruptions are projected to increase, Generac offers a variety of solutions including carbon monoxide-detecting portable generators, a wide range of permanently installed home standby generators, and clean energy solutions which offer whole home solar and storage capabilities.

According to Jake Thomas, director of service operations, at Generac, company experts are eager to help. "There are many options when it comes to power needs during an emergency. Portable generators can backup a few important appliances, but automatic home standby generators offer greater peace of mind by providing power to an entire home and can run continuously until power returns. There is a solution for every home and budget."

Thomas recommends the free in-home assessment with an independent authorized Generac dealer to properly size a home for a home standby generator or the PRWcell system for a fully integrated solar and storage solution. "Our network of dealers offer in-person or virtual appointments at no cost. Consultants will work with homeowners to understand their unique needs."

At company headquarters, Generac routinely prepares for outages and the customer service team offers expanded hours and staff to help customers in response to storms. The team prioritizes technical support and is open to generator-related questions, regardless of brand. Generac also maintains the Storm Response Team program, a volunteer-based group assisting dealers on service calls after storm-related outages strain the available labor force. These teams deploy to affected areas with tools, equipment, generator parts and expertise.

For more information about preparing for hurricane season, Generac offers a Hurricane Preparedness Guide which can be downloaded at https://www.generac.com/hurricane-prep-2021 .

