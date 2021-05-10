Columbia Bank Provides $75,000 To Three Northwest Affordable Housing Organizations During Warm Homes Grant Campaign

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Columbia Bank Provides $75,000 To Three Northwest Affordable Housing Organizations During Warm Homes Grant Campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., May 10, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced that, through its annual Warm Homes grant campaign, it is providing three one-time grants for $25,000 each to organizations in Idaho, Oregon and Washington that are working toward affordable housing solutions.

Columbia Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Bank)

To date, Columbia has provided more than $300,000 through the Warm Homes campaign. This year, Jesse Tree in Boise, Community Supported Shelters in Eugene, and The Coffee Oasis in the Puget Sound region all advocates for preventing eviction and homelessness will receive the grants.

"These organizations all play vital roles addressing homelessness in our region by developing innovative paths toward safe and sustainable housing for those most in need," said David Moore Devine, Columbia's executive vice president and chief marketing and experience officer. "We are honored to partner with them as we collectively work to tackle one of our region's most pressing challenges."

Columbia's Warm Homes provides funding for transitional or permanent affordable housing solutions. These entrepreneurial solutions work in partnership with additional programs and services targeted at lifting low income or underserved families and individuals out of the cycle of homelessness.

"The investment Columbia Bank has made in The Coffee Oasis youth shelter means that youth will sleep warm and safe tonight, rather than cold and alone, and tomorrow they will wake-up to a new day full of potential, with people who care for them and a community that supports them," said Daniel Frederick, executive director of The Coffee Oasis. "We truly believe that together we are creating opportunities for a promising future for youth facing homelessness."

"As the housing crisis continues to grow in the Treasure Valley, any unanticipated expense or shortfall can lead many families to a place where they can't pay their rent," said Ali Rabe, executive director of Jesse Tree. "With this funding from Columbia Bank, Jesse Tree will be able to help more of our neighbors keep their homes."

About Columbia
Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Media Contact:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Kevin Dobbs
[email protected]
(310) 622.8245

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-bank-provides-75-000-to-three-northwest-affordable-housing-organizations-during-warm-homes-grant-campaign-301286985.html

SOURCE Columbia Bank

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)