Unilever's Second Annual Day of Service Gets Sweeter at Vaccine Locations Across the Country





On Friday, May 14, Unilever U.S. will be sharing joy at select vaccination sites throughout the country by delivering favorite summer treats like Klondike and Popsicle to newly vaccinated people, vaccine site workers, and volunteers. Those receiving vaccinations or working at select vaccination sites in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Memphis, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix on May 14 will get a sweet treat on the way out of vaccine site locations.









There is still work to be done for pandemic recovery and addressing vaccine hesitancy is one piece of that. Getting vaccinated is a personal milestone for many that calls for a sweet celebration and we couldnt think of a better way to do that than with ice cream, said Russel Lilly, Vice President, U.S. Ice Cream at Unilever.









This is just one part of Unilevers second annual Day of Service, a national volunteering effort which was launched last year to give back to communities most impacted by COVID-19. As a continuation of its efforts in 2020 to provide relief and support to communities, Unilever U.S. will also bedonating over $25 million in goods and services towards pandemic relief bringing the total donation to over $50 million by the end of 2021.









For millions of people in the United States, the impact of the pandemic drags on inequitably. Communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including women, families, and Black and Hispanic communities, are still facing critical issues like food insecurity, the education gap, lack of access to small business funding, and more.









Our annual Day of Service is an opportunity for Unilever U.S. to use its size and scale as a catalyst to do good. And while the country is in a much different place than it was one year ago, we cannot lose sight that people are still feeling the impacts of this pandemic, said Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever North America.









That is why in 2021, Unilever will continue to partner with organizations that tackle these issues by:















Providing millions of everyday products from brands like Dove, Knorr and Suave to frontline partners like Feeding+America









Providing millions of everyday products from brands like Dove, Knorr and Suave to frontline partners like Feeding+America



Using its platforms to promote vaccine education in partnership with the Ad+Council and COVID+Collaborative%26rsquo%3Bs Its Up to You Campaign









Using its platforms to promote vaccine education in partnership with the Ad+Council and COVID+Collaborative%26rsquo%3Bs Its Up to You Campaign



Lending support to organizations that directly reach women-founded businesses and youth, including Luminary and Boys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Clubs+of+America













And on May 14, Unilever and its employees will join forces with more than 170 corporate partners to volunteer with national partners and local organizations. Unilevers U.S. factories will also donate product off their lines to local organizations within their communities.









Everyone is invited to get involved in Unilevers Day of Service to support those impacted by COVID-19 you even have the chance to get some free ice cream, too. Go to EverydayUDoesGood.com where you can find multiple options to participate. Then follow @UnileverUSA and share a photo of your act of service with the hashtags #DoGoodWithUnilever and #giveaway on Twitter on May 14, 2021 and you will be eligible for a chance to win free treats from goPuff.









Acts of service can be as simple sharing educational materials from getvaccineanswers.org, sending a free card to the frontline workers at Feeding America or your club leaders at Boys & Girls Clubs of America or supporting women-founded businesses through Luminary.









Since the pandemic began, Unilever U.S. has:















Provided over 36 million meals to Americans in need









Provided over 36 million meals to Americans in need



Supported more than 20,000 students with technology and virtual learning needs









Supported more than 20,000 students with technology and virtual learning needs



Supported 490 women small businesses owners with coaching, support, and funding









Supported 490 women small businesses owners with coaching, support, and funding



And distributed over 177 million essential products to Americans in need













Globally, Unilever has contributed 100m to help the fight against the pandemic through donations of soap, sanitiser, bleach and food.









To learn more and join us go to www.EverydayUDoesGood.com.









*Available while supplies last.









No Purch Nec. Open to 50 US/DC (where goPuff is available), 18+. Ends when 1,000 prizes are claimed or 11:59pm ET 5/14. For Rules & eligibility visit unileversweepsrules.com/dayofservice on 5/14.









About Unilever North America









Unilever is one of the worlds leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of 50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmanns, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerrys, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemm, and Vaseline.









Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the worlds first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and its at the heart of how we run our company today.









The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:















improving the health of the planet;









improving the health of the planet;



improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and









improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and



contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.













While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and for the tenth-consecutive year as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.









For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com+%0A

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005698/en/