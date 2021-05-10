Donaldson Company Innovators Recognized at 2020 Patent Recipient and Inventor Awards





Donaldson Company, Inc. ( NYSE:DCI, Financial), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has announced the Companys 2020 patent recipients and Inventor Award winners, in recognition of employees contributions in helping Donaldson maintain its leadership in the filtration industry.









The Technology Achievement Award, given to an individual or team, recognizes a material, product, process or method that has made an extraordinary contribution to Donaldsons long-term success. This years award winner is the C6 Oleophobic Coating for ePTFE Membranes team of Kyle Sontag, principal scientist, Matt Goertz, senior principal engineer; Suresh Bommineni, principal engineer; and Neil Taurinskas, process development engineer.









The Technology Champion Award recognizes an individual advancing a technology or process against popular opinion which is later recognized as the right thing to do. This years winner is Korneel De Rudder, development manager, Exhaust & Emissions.









The Emerging Innovator Award recognizes innovative technical leadership from relative newcomers at Donaldson. This years winner is Mathijs Verstraete, design manager, Engine Air.









The Richard M. Negri Manufacturing Excellence Award, named for a past vice president of operations whose many contributions greatly advanced Donaldsons global operations, goes to an individual who has created and implemented significant process technology and product improvements for manufacturing operations. This years winner is Andy Albitz, senior manufacturing engineer.









The Frank A. Donaldson Award, named after Donaldsons founder, is presented to an individual for outstanding, long-term engineering achievements. This years winner is Greg LaValle, senior principal engineer, Modeling and Data Science.









Eighty-seven employees who received patents in calendar year 2020 were also recognized for their achievements.









Donaldsons global engineering, technology and operations teams develop the innovative solutions and technologies that help us fulfill our purpose of Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World, said Michael Wynblatt, Donaldson vice president and chief technology officer. With over 2,400 active patents in fiscal year 2020, these innovators are vital to our global leadership in filtration and this event recognizes their significant achievements.









About Donaldson Company, Inc.









Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customersfrom small business owners to the worlds biggest OE brandsto solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005716/en/