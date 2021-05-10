Donaldson Company Innovators Recognized at 2020 Patent Recipient and Inventor Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Donaldson Company Innovators Recognized at 2020 Patent Recipient and Inventor Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Donaldson Company, Inc. (

NYSE:DCI, Financial), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has announced the Companys 2020 patent recipients and Inventor Award winners, in recognition of employees contributions in helping Donaldson maintain its leadership in the filtration industry.



The Technology Achievement Award, given to an individual or team, recognizes a material, product, process or method that has made an extraordinary contribution to Donaldsons long-term success. This years award winner is the C6 Oleophobic Coating for ePTFE Membranes team of Kyle Sontag, principal scientist, Matt Goertz, senior principal engineer; Suresh Bommineni, principal engineer; and Neil Taurinskas, process development engineer.



The Technology Champion Award recognizes an individual advancing a technology or process against popular opinion which is later recognized as the right thing to do. This years winner is Korneel De Rudder, development manager, Exhaust & Emissions.



The Emerging Innovator Award recognizes innovative technical leadership from relative newcomers at Donaldson. This years winner is Mathijs Verstraete, design manager, Engine Air.



The Richard M. Negri Manufacturing Excellence Award, named for a past vice president of operations whose many contributions greatly advanced Donaldsons global operations, goes to an individual who has created and implemented significant process technology and product improvements for manufacturing operations. This years winner is Andy Albitz, senior manufacturing engineer.



The Frank A. Donaldson Award, named after Donaldsons founder, is presented to an individual for outstanding, long-term engineering achievements. This years winner is Greg LaValle, senior principal engineer, Modeling and Data Science.



Eighty-seven employees who received patents in calendar year 2020 were also recognized for their achievements.



Donaldsons global engineering, technology and operations teams develop the innovative solutions and technologies that help us fulfill our purpose of Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World, said Michael Wynblatt, Donaldson vice president and chief technology officer. With over 2,400 active patents in fiscal year 2020, these innovators are vital to our global leadership in filtration and this event recognizes their significant achievements.



About Donaldson Company, Inc.



Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customersfrom small business owners to the worlds biggest OE brandsto solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005716/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)