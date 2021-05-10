Logo
OneSpaWorld Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its First Quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, May 12th before market open. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 am ET to discuss its quarterly results.



What: OneSpaWorld first quarter 2021 financial results conference call.



When: Wednesday, May 12th at 10:00 am ET.



Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld's website at www.onespaworld.com.



Dial-in: To access the live conference call, please dial (855) 327-6837 (international dialers please dial (631) 891-4304) and use the passcode 10014515.



Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed at (844) 512-2921 (international dialers (412) 317-6671), passcode 10014515. The conference call replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at www.onespaworld.com.



About OneSpaWorld:



Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorlds distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 160 cruise ships and at 53 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.



On March 19, 2019, OneSpaWorld completed a series of mergers pursuant to which OSW Predecessor (OSW), comprised of direct and indirect subsidiaries of Steiner Leisure Ltd. (Steiner), and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (Haymaker), a special purpose acquisition company, each became indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of OneSpaWorld (the Business Combination). Haymaker is the acquirer and OSW the predecessor, whose historical results have become the historical results of OneSpaWorld. The operating results presented for the current quarter and year-to-date period reflect the operating results of all the businesses acquired in the Business Combination.

