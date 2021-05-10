Allegiant Announces Rob Goldberg as Senior Vice President / Senior Counsel

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Allegiant Announces Rob Goldberg as Senior Vice President / Senior Counsel

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant(NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced Rob Goldberg has been promoted to the position of senior vice president / senior counsel. Goldberg specializes in corporate finance and securities law. He joined Allegiant in 2017 as vice president / senior counsel after serving as outside counsel for the company for more than 15 years. He also serves as secretary to the company's Board of Directors.

"Rob's decades of experience in the aviation industry, combined with his special expertise in securities law and financing transactions makes him an incredibly valuable member of our team," said Allegiant President John Redmond. "His work has been integral to Allegiant's development since the early 2000s, and his expertise and stewardship will continue to serve the company well through our next phase of growth."

Goldberg has more than 40 years of legal practice experience. Prior to joining Allegiant, he was a shareholder partner in the law firm Ellis Funk, P.C., based in Atlanta, Ga. He had previously practiced with the firm Altman, Kritzer and Levick, P.C. in Atlanta, where he was also a partner. During his career, Goldberg has taken three different airlines public Atlantic Southeast Airlines in 1982, ValuJet Airlines in 1994, and Allegiant Air in 2006.

A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and Emory University Business School, Goldberg is admitted to the bar in Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada.

Allegiant Together We Fly

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Contact:
Allegiant Media Relations
702-800-2020
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-rob-goldberg-as-senior-vice-president--senior-counsel-301287678.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)