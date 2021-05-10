Logo
Douglas Elliman Introduces MyDouglas and StudioPro

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Top Brokerage Debuts Robust, Cloud-Based Tech Suite for Agents

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announces the launch of its brand new single sign-on portal, MyDouglas, in addition to an improved StudioPro application powered by Rechat. MyDouglas is a premier, customizable, mobile-friendly and cloud-based platform that integrates all agent resources in one user-friendly suite.

Douglas Elliman logo (PRNewsfoto/Douglas Elliman)

"We are thrilled to launch the newly updated MyDouglas and StudioPro," says Scott Durkin, President and COO of Douglas Elliman. "At Douglas Elliman, we continue to invest in the finest technology in order to ease all aspects of business management for our agents. We are proud to have created a seamless single solution platform that only strengthens our existing tech and provides a unique experience for agents at all levels, across the country."

MyDouglas is an entitlement-based portal that provides agents with a one-stop-shop to access individualized information such as business and financial analyses, deals and commissions payment breakdown, comparative marketing analysis, and the enhanced StudioPro, powered by Rechat, a comprehensive platform which includes a customer relationship management system, digital transaction management and custom DIY marketing templates. MyDouglas also serves as an integration platform for our external partners such as DocuSign, VideoBolt, Notarize and more.

"We prioritize personalization and transparency for our agents," explains Connie Mui-Reilly, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Douglas Elliman. "Not only do our agents require transparency in their business, but we want to provide complete clarity in their partnership with the brokerage. MyDouglas establishes an innovative space for all of our internal tools and resources, where we will proceed to deliver the latest technology directly to agents."

MyDouglas will be strategically rolled out regionally to all Douglas Elliman agents, beginning in May 2021. As an entitlement-based system, agents will acquire access to exclusive content as they continue to build their business and increase sales volume.

MyDouglas is an entirely personalized interface. No matter where an agent is, they will have the ability to use MyDouglas on any device, manage their business and build their brand.

Rechat is one of New Valley Ventures' property technology (PropTech) investments. Like Douglas Elliman, New Valley Ventures is a subsidiary of Vector Group Ltd (

NYSE:VGR, Financial) and serves as an investment vehicle seeking opportunities in next-generation technologies in the PropTech space.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States. With approximately 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 105 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 61 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglas-elliman-introduces-mydouglas-and-studiopro-301287703.html

SOURCE Douglas Elliman

