Monday Morning Market Highlights

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Monday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of Weibo fall on quarterly results

Author's Avatar
Omar Venerio
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Monday, with investors looking at the risks of a higher inflation. The Dow rose 0.64% to 34,995, the S&P 500 Index retreated 0.13% to 4,227 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.47% to 13,549.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in mostly higher. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 retreated 0.08%, Germany's Dax was flat, France's CAC 40 rose 0.01% and Spain's Ibex 35 gained 0.94%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.55%, India's BSE Sensex added 0.60%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.05% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.27%.

Weibo releases earnings report

Shares of Weibo Corp. (

WB, Financial) fell more than 3% on Monday to $44.78 per share after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.

Revenue grew 42% year over year to $458.9 million. It posted earnings of 57 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates by 9 cents.

CEO Gaofei Wang had the following to say:

"Weibo's user base and engagement continued to grow from prior quarter, leveraging our effective channel investments, enriched video offerings and our strength in social distribution and hot trends. On the monetization front, we are glad to see broad-based year-over-year growth across industries and robust momentum with certain differentiated ad products, demonstrating our competitiveness in fulfilling advertiser's increasing brand plus performance needs."

Advertising and marketing revenue reached $390 million, up 42% compared to $275.4 million for the same quarter of last year.

The number of monthly active users was 530 million in March, a decrease of 4% year over year and an increase of 2% quarter over quarter. Mobile monthly active users represented 94% of total monthly active users. Also, the number of average daily active users was 230 million in March, down 5% year over year and up 2% quarter over quarter.

Moreover, the company achieved income from operations of $108.6 million, representing an operating margin of 24%.

Weibo shares have advanced about 15% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 14.4%.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.