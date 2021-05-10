Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys , SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells AT&T Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Moody's Corporation

- New Purchases: MBG, PWR, KOMP, VOOG, IWM, BSV, SMH, GLD, TT, MAR, CTVA, IWN, IWV, NVR,
- Added Positions: SPIB, FLRN, MINT, EEM, AWK, SHW, QQQ, DHI, TIP, ACN, COST, TSM, INTU, TMO, JPM, WMT, MKTX, CTAS, CHD, ABT, CHE, NDAQ, DG, ICE, SPY, AVY, CMCSA, GOVT, SPGI, LOW, SCHB, DHR, VOT, VTI, BIL, XBI, VZ, UNP, AMT, POOL, ROP, LRCX, HON, AMZN, WST, ADI, EL, ITW, MDY, TSLA, IDXX, NVDA, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: WEC, AGG, T, PEP, CSCO, FDS, MCO, LMT, JKHY, DIS, JNJ, GL, PG, ADP, AAPL, ROL, INTC, ES, EFA, CARR, OTIS, MKC, CE, CVS, TJX, NKE, LQD, BA, XLU, SDY, PFE, SYY, MRK, DE, FTV, TXN, ROST, ABBV, DIA, ALL, MMM, TFC, CL, SCHM, PSX, BDX, SCHX, CVX, AFL, CMI, TRV, SO, ECL, XOM, NVS, INDB, MCD, USB, EFX, BAX, BAC, GIS, AXP, NTRS, SJM,
- Sold Out: NOBL, ANSS, VTRS, ZBH, BND, SCHO, GBF,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,485 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,419 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 244,100 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 44,452 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 135,780 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 95,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $221.32 and $242.24, with an estimated average price of $232.86. The stock is now traded at around $247.659000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $236.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 210.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 99,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 294,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 548.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.965900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 102.06%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.95%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 60,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 21.41%. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $340.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 7,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 20.91%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $395.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 6,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 46.23%. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $158.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 4,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 64.46%. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $335.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 1,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Globe Life Inc (GL)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 48.02%. The sale prices were between $90.2 and $101.39, with an estimated average price of $95.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.
