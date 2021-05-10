Cibc World Markets Corp Buys BOK Financial Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: BABA, ZG, PANW, IPHI, COHR, SLM, SKX, XLF, HRC, BPOP, SSRM, QFIN, KB, TRMB, JAZZ, ENPH, PGRE, AGCO, Y, AMED, AFG, ATR, WTRG, ARW, SAM, BRO, BC, BLDR, CSL, CASY, CRL, CHE, CHDN, CLF, CGNX, CBSH, CREE, DAR, DECK, DCI, EWBC, FDS, FICO, FHN, GNTX, GGG, EHC, HUBB, ITT, KGC, KSS, LII, LECO, LAD, MKSI, MIDD, MOH, NBIX, NYT, NDSN, PTC, PENN, PII, RPM, RS, RNR, RGEN, SEIC, SMG, XPO, SCI, SBNY, STLD, AXON, TECH, TTI, THO, TREX, UGI, UTHR, OLED, WSO, WSM, OC, FSLR, ACM, MASI, RGA, LEA, CPRI, FIVE, RH, ALLY, PRAH, SEDG, CABO, RUN, PEN, ATUS, CDAY, IAA, XLI, ALE, AYI, RAMP, NSP, AMG, ADS, AEO, AMKR, ARWR, ASB, AN, AVT, BXS, BOH, OZK, BDC, BKH, BLKB, BYD, BCO, BRKS, CACI, CBRL, CBT, CCMP, CMD, CRI, CATY, CAR, XEC, CRUS, CLH, CMC, CMP, CNO, INGR, CR, CFR, CW, LIVN, ATGE, DKS, UFS, DY, EXP, EME, ENS, EPR, EQT, EXEL, FNB, FCN, FHI, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FLO, FLR, FL, FULT, GATX, TGNA, GNW, GBCI, GT, HAE, HAIN, HALO, HWC, THG, HOG, HE, HCSG, HELE, MLHR, HXL, SVC, ICUI, IIVI, IDA, IART, IDCC, IBOC, JCOM, JBL, JACK, JBLU, JW.A, KBH, KMT, KNX, LHCG, SR, LANC, LSTR, JEF, LGND, LFUS, LPX, MDU, MTG, MSM, MAC, MAN, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MRCY, MSA, MTX, MUR, NCR, NFG, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NJR, NYCB, NEU, JWN, NWE, NUS, NUVA, OGE, ORI, OLN, ASGN, PNM, PZZA, PDCO, PNFP, AVNT, PB, STL, QDEL, RLI, RBC, RGLD, R, SAFM, SGMS, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, SLAB, SSD, SON, SWX, STAA, SRCL, SF, STRA, SYNA, SNX, SNV, TDS, TPX, THC, TEX, TCBI, TXRH, TKR, TOL, ACIW, THS, WEN, TRN, TRMK, UMBF, UMPQ, UBSI, X, KMPR, URBN, VLY, VMI, VSAT, VSH, WAFD, WBS, WRI, WERN, WTFC, WWD, INT, WWE, WOR, PRG, HOMB, EVR, CVLT, EBS, KBR, CNK, IBKR, TDC, IRDM, WD5A, DAN, CFX, TREE, LOPE, KAR, PEB, CIT, PRI, FAF, SIX, VC, ACHC, VAC, TRIP, POST, YELP, GMED, QLYS, TPH, TMHC, COTY, SFM, FOXF, MUSA, SAIC, ESNT, OGS, PCTY, SABR, NAVI, HQY, CDK, AVNS, SYNH, UE, WING, UNVR, ENR, BLD, OLLI, LITE, NGVT, KNSL, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, PK, AM, JHG, BHF, SAIL, NVT, CHX, WH, PRSP, BJ, GH, YETI, LEV, CNXC, GLD, XLE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Cibc World Markets Corp Current Portfolio ) buys BOK Financial Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cibc World Markets Corp. As of 2021Q1, Cibc World Markets Corp owns 932 stocks with a total value of $15.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 668,721 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86% Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,029,556 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 7,648,473 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,869,481 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.15% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 1,649,352 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 463,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 87,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 885,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in BOK Financial Corp by 94.99%. The purchase prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75. The stock is now traded at around $92.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,668,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 1702.69%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $184.078800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 445,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 942.72%. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $223.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 307,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 533.45%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $172.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 379,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 918.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,042,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 140.52%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $268.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 249,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.