Cibc World Markets Corp Buys BOK Financial Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: BABA, ZG, PANW, IPHI, COHR, SLM, SKX, XLF, HRC, BPOP, SSRM, QFIN, KB, TRMB, JAZZ, ENPH, PGRE, AGCO, Y, AMED, AFG, ATR, WTRG, ARW, SAM, BRO, BC, BLDR, CSL, CASY, CRL, CHE, CHDN, CLF, CGNX, CBSH, CREE, DAR, DECK, DCI, EWBC, FDS, FICO, FHN, GNTX, GGG, EHC, HUBB, ITT, KGC, KSS, LII, LECO, LAD, MKSI, MIDD, MOH, NBIX, NYT, NDSN, PTC, PENN, PII, RPM, RS, RNR, RGEN, SEIC, SMG, XPO, SCI, SBNY, STLD, AXON, TECH, TTI, THO, TREX, UGI, UTHR, OLED, WSO, WSM, OC, FSLR, ACM, MASI, RGA, LEA, CPRI, FIVE, RH, ALLY, PRAH, SEDG, CABO, RUN, PEN, ATUS, CDAY, IAA, XLI, ALE, AYI, RAMP, NSP, AMG, ADS, AEO, AMKR, ARWR, ASB, AN, AVT, BXS, BOH, OZK, BDC, BKH, BLKB, BYD, BCO, BRKS, CACI, CBRL, CBT, CCMP, CMD, CRI, CATY, CAR, XEC, CRUS, CLH, CMC, CMP, CNO, INGR, CR, CFR, CW, LIVN, ATGE, DKS, UFS, DY, EXP, EME, ENS, EPR, EQT, EXEL, FNB, FCN, FHI, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FLO, FLR, FL, FULT, GATX, TGNA, GNW, GBCI, GT, HAE, HAIN, HALO, HWC, THG, HOG, HE, HCSG, HELE, MLHR, HXL, SVC, ICUI, IIVI, IDA, IART, IDCC, IBOC, JCOM, JBL, JACK, JBLU, JW.A, KBH, KMT, KNX, LHCG, SR, LANC, LSTR, JEF, LGND, LFUS, LPX, MDU, MTG, MSM, MAC, MAN, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MRCY, MSA, MTX, MUR, NCR, NFG, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NJR, NYCB, NEU, JWN, NWE, NUS, NUVA, OGE, ORI, OLN, ASGN, PNM, PZZA, PDCO, PNFP, AVNT, PB, STL, QDEL, RLI, RBC, RGLD, R, SAFM, SGMS, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, SLAB, SSD, SON, SWX, STAA, SRCL, SF, STRA, SYNA, SNX, SNV, TDS, TPX, THC, TEX, TCBI, TXRH, TKR, TOL, ACIW, THS, WEN, TRN, TRMK, UMBF, UMPQ, UBSI, X, KMPR, URBN, VLY, VMI, VSAT, VSH, WAFD, WBS, WRI, WERN, WTFC, WWD, INT, WWE, WOR, PRG, HOMB, EVR, CVLT, EBS, KBR, CNK, IBKR, TDC, IRDM, WD5A, DAN, CFX, TREE, LOPE, KAR, PEB, CIT, PRI, FAF, SIX, VC, ACHC, VAC, TRIP, POST, YELP, GMED, QLYS, TPH, TMHC, COTY, SFM, FOXF, MUSA, SAIC, ESNT, OGS, PCTY, SABR, NAVI, HQY, CDK, AVNS, SYNH, UE, WING, UNVR, ENR, BLD, OLLI, LITE, NGVT, KNSL, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, PK, AM, JHG, BHF, SAIL, NVT, CHX, WH, PRSP, BJ, GH, YETI, LEV, CNXC, GLD, XLE,
- Added Positions: BOKF, BIDU, SWK, ALXN, WORK, WLTW, PCG, NLSN, MCHP, XLNX, OTIS, PING, GRUB, ZTS, PFG, TMO, SIVB, VRSK, MA, VRTX, SHW, LBRDK, TGT, MCD, NXPI, CSCO, GE, ADBE, HPE, CRM, UHS, MPWR, EVRG, DVA, HPQ, L, STX, NTAP, NWL, MAS, CFG, ORCL, KSU, IFF, HOLX, WAT, URI,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, BAC, BRK.B, KO, INTC, GOOG, NKE, WMB, GILD, UNH, GOOGL, MRK, TSLA, ADP, AMT, PEP, TXN, V, XOM, TWTR, NVDA, CARR, MET, SBUX, PLD, BA, FB, CAT, CCI, CVS, FDX, QCOM, WMT, PG, CBRE, EQIX, JPM, NFLX, VIAC, CMCSA, PYPL, PFE, AMD, AMP, NEE, RTX, DLR, IDXX, MMM, EW, RF, DIS, AMGN, LHX, JNJ, PSA, CE, LNC, T, WELL, HD, ISRG, SPG, VZ, ABT, COST, KMB, MDT, ROK, WY, ABBV, ARE, AVB, BLK, MHK, O, SCHW, EQR, ITW, BKNG, VTR, TMUS, PM, APTV, ATVI, TFC, BMY, CVX, C, DHR, PEAK, IBM, SPGI, MS, LIN, MO, ADSK, CTXS, DRE, EA, LLY, ESS, EXR, HON, MDLZ, MAA, SYK, TJX, TXT, UNP, UPS, WEX, MSCI, BDX, BXP, CSX, CME, DE, MNST, HST, ILMN, ICE, IPG, LMT, LOW, MCO, PAYX, REGN, ROST, USB, UDR, ANTM, TEL, LYB, HCA, GO, APD, ALGN, AEP, AXP, BLL, COG, COF, CERN, CTAS, CL, ED, DXCM, D, DUK, ETN, EL, EXC, CLGX, GS, HUM, INTU, IRM, KIM, KEX, MAR, MMC, MPW, MU, NSC, PNC, PKG, PGR, REG, SO, XEL, DG, GNRC, ACN, AFL, ACC, AIG, ADI, ANSS, AIRC, AMAT, ADM, BAX, BIIB, BSX, CPT, CHD, NNN, CPRT, CUZ, CMI, DLTR, EGP, ECL, EMR, EXPD, FAST, FRT, FR, FE, FISV, FCX, JLL, KLAC, KRC, LH, LRCX, LAMR, MKTX, NEM, NOC, ORLY, OHI, PCAR, PRU, ROP, SWKS, LSI, SYY, TROW, TTWO, VNO, WM, EBAY, CMG, DEI, DFS, MELI, COR, GM, CONE, REXR, BRX, JD, ANET, STOR, KHC, ZM, ASML, AAP, A, AKAM, ALL, AEE, AME, AJG, AIZ, BK, BBY, CMS, CDNS, CUK, CNC, CHKP, CHH, CIEN, CINF, CLX, COLM, CMA, CAG, COP, STZ, COO, OFC, TCOM, DHI, DTE, DOV, EOG, DISH, EIX, ETR, EFX, RE, EXPE, FFIV, FITB, F, GRMN, GD, GIS, HRB, HAL, HIG, HR, HSY, HIW, HBAN, MTCH, INFO, INCY, TT, IP, SJM, K, KEY, KR, LVS, LEN, LYV, MANH, MLM, MRVL, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MTD, VTRS, NDAQ, NTES, ES, NTRS, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, OSK, PPG, PPL, PSB, PH, PKI, PXD, PCH, PEG, DGX, RJF, RYN, RSG, RMD, SLB, SRE, SIRI, LUV, TRV, STT, SNPS, TFX, GL, TTC, TSCO, TSN, UAL, VFC, VLO, VAR, VRSN, VMC, WRB, GWW, WBA, WFC, WST, WEC, YUM, ZBH, TDG, DAL, LULU, AWK, ULTA, KDP, DISCK, CBOE, HPP, SBRA, FRC, KMI, MPC, XYL, SPLK, PSX, FANG, WDAY, IQV, CDW, NWSA, DOC, HLT, CTLT, ETSY, TEAM, FTV, OKTA, JBGS, DOCU, ETRN, MRNA, CTVA, AMCR, PTON, AOS, AES, ABMD, ALK, ALB, LNT, HES, ABC, APH, IVZ, ATO, AZO, AVY, BIO, BWA, BF.B, CF, CHRW, CCJ, CPB, KMX, CAH, CNP, FIS, TPR, CTSH, DXC, GLW, DRI, DVN, DISCA, DPZ, EMN, FLIR, FMC, FLS, BEN, GPS, IT, GPC, GPN, HAS, HSIC, HFC, HRL, IEX, JBHT, JKHY, J, JNPR, LKQ, LEG, LB, MGM, MRO, TAP, MSI, NRG, NVR, NI, PBCT, PRGO, PVH, PNW, RL, PHM, PWR, RHI, WRK, ROL, RCL, POOL, SEE, SNA, NLOK, TDY, TER, TYL, UAA, UNM, WAB, WDC, WHR, WYNN, ZBRA, ZION, HBI, WU, LDOS, IPGP, BR, FTNT, FLT, HII, MOS, FBHS, NOW, PNR, NCLH, NWS, ALLE, AAL, PAYC, SYF, KEYS, QRVO, CC, LW, HWM, BKR, VNT,
- Sold Out: IYR, IWM, CSGP, AL, INVH, SUI, CPA, VICI, LUMN, TIF, RNG, WPC, NLY, ELS, MDLA, LSXMA, ARMK, TNDM, GLPI, AMH, AGNC, LNG, SLG, EAF, COLD, HP, ROKU, VST, STWD, CHNG, PE, CUBE, PAG, HTA, NHI, UBER, EQC, BXMT, APA, SMAR, LXP, AGR, CXO, NRZ, HHC,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 668,721 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,029,556 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 7,648,473 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,869,481 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.15%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 1,649,352 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 463,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 87,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 885,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in BOK Financial Corp by 94.99%. The purchase prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75. The stock is now traded at around $92.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,668,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 1702.69%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $184.078800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 445,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 942.72%. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $223.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 307,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 533.45%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $172.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 379,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 918.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,042,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 140.52%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $268.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 249,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68.Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53.Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.
