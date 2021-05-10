Logo
Cibc World Markets Corp Buys BOK Financial Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cibc World Markets Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BOK Financial Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cibc World Markets Corp. As of 2021Q1, Cibc World Markets Corp owns 932 stocks with a total value of $15.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cibc+world+markets+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 668,721 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,029,556 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
  3. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 7,648,473 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,869,481 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.15%
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 1,649,352 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 463,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 87,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 885,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in BOK Financial Corp by 94.99%. The purchase prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75. The stock is now traded at around $92.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,668,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 1702.69%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $184.078800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 445,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 942.72%. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $223.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 307,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 533.45%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $172.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 379,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 918.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,042,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 140.52%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $268.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 249,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68.

Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53.

Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP. Also check out:

