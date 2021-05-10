Oakview Capital Management, L.p. Buys General Dynamics Corp, Sells Teradata Corp

New Purchases: GD,

Investment company Oakview Capital Management, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys General Dynamics Corp, sells Teradata Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakview Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Oakview Capital Management, L.p. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakview+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

American International Group Inc (AIG) - 537,307 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Deere & Co (DE) - 63,767 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 492,491 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% General Motors Co (GM) - 372,607 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 121,486 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $196.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 83,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73.