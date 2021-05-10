Oakview Capital Management, L.p. Buys General Dynamics Corp, Sells Teradata Corp

Investment company Oakview Capital Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, sells Teradata Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakview Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Oakview Capital Management, L.p. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:
1. OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
- New Purchases: GD,
- Added Positions: AAP,
- Reduced Positions: AIG, CB, CTVA, DE, DOW, GM, JBHT, SYY, OFIX, GOOGL, ORCL, ALEX, CAH, PFE,
- Sold Out: TDC,
For the details of OAKVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakview+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 537,307 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 63,767 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 492,491 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 372,607 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 121,486 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
Oakview Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $196.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 83,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Teradata Corp (TDC)
Oakview Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73.
