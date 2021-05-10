Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: VOE, BOTZ, RDS.B, BG, VIXY, XLF, CVX, PCYO, VOD, QYLD, RUN, DFJ, LMT,

Rocky Mount, NC, based Investment company Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Tyson Foods Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 601,404 shares, 36.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 478,358 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 540,978 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,168 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 74,652 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $146.040300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $33.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.419900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $38.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 38,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 96.60%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1401.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.