Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rocky Mount, NC, based Investment company Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Tyson Foods Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironsides+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC
  1. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 601,404 shares, 36.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 478,358 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 540,978 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,168 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 74,652 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $146.040300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $33.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.419900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $38.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 38,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 96.60%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1401.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider