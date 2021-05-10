Wall Street Is Catching Up With the Fed's Stark Warning

In its semiannual Financial Stability Report issued last week, the Federal Reserve had a stark warning for Wall Street:

"Should risk appetite decline from elevated levels, a broad range of asset prices could be vulnerable to large and sudden declines, which can lead to broader stress to the financial system."

One of these assets is equities, which have been trading at a slight premium over less risky assets like U.S. Treasuries.

"Equity prices have increased, on the net, since November 2020," the Fed said. "Forecasts of corporate earnings have risen roughly in line with equity prices, so the ratio of prices to forecasts of earnings remains near the top of its historical distribution. Meanwhile, the difference between the forward earnings-to-price ratio and the expected real yield on 10-year Treasury securities has declined since November."

Simply put, investors' appetite for risk has increased and Wall Street could be vulnerable to a significant correction should investors lose their risk appetite.

That's what seems to be the case today in the technology sector, where risk is off. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was trading at 13,549.20, down 1.47%, on Monday afternoon.

Why did investors lose their appetite for technology shares? Because inflationary expectations are back on Wall Street's radar. Median year-ahead inflation expectations in the U.S. increased to 3.4% in April, the highest level since September 2013. In addition, home and rent price growth expectations rose to new series highs, while households' year-ahead spending growth outlook remained elevated.

Then there are expectations for inflation over the next three years, which held at 3.1%, the highest reading since July 2014.

Rising inflationary expectations are a sign that inflation is turning from a temporary to a permanent problem. And that increases the chances the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner rather than later or risk being "behind the curve." That isn't a good prospect for Wall Street, which has been used to free money fueling speculative trades.

