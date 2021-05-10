Strong Values, Goal-Based Planning, and Independence Draws Waddell & Reed Team With Nearly $200 Million in Assets to Ameriprise

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Strong Values, Goal-Based Planning, and Independence Draws Waddell & Reed Team With Nearly $200 Million in Assets to Ameriprise

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Crosstown Financial Advisors, a wealth management practice managing $192 million in client assets, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from Waddell & Reed. The team, which operates two office locations in Sugar Grove, Illinois and Lisle, Illinois, includes financial advisors Christopher Forbes, CFP, Thomas Morrissy, CFP, Kathleen Morrissy, CFP and David Servatius. When the sale of Waddell & Reed was announced in late 2020, the advisors felt it was in the best interest of their clients to do their due diligence on a variety of firms. They were looking for a values-driven partner that would provide independence, and robust succession planning expertise while enabling them to deliver a superior client experience grounded in goal-based financial planning. After evaluating the marketplace, they found that Ameriprise was the best fit.



Ameriprise gave us confidence that they would not only guide us through the transition process, but they would also support our future growth, said Forbes, who has over a decade of experience in the industry. The technology platform far exceeded our expectations. The integration of tools and capabilities makes it efficient for us to do business and seamlessly engage with clients whether were meeting face-to-face or screen-to-screen. Its a game changer that clients only need one login to see progress toward achieving their goals.



Thomas Morrissy, who plans to retire later this year after 30 years in the business, said about the decision to move, I have peace of mind that my clients will be in good hands. Ameriprise has a strong reputation for serving clients with integrity. I am assured that my fellow team members particularly my daughter, Kathleen are surrounded by leaders and corporate office experts who are ready and able to support their personal and practice growth.



Crosstown Financial Advisors is supported locally by senior field vice president Trish Moll.



Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.



About Ameriprise Financial



At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.



Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.



2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.



1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005679/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)