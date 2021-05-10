McAfee to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences





McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that Venkat Bhamidipati, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations at McAfee, will be attending the following conferences:















The Scotiabank Technology Leaders Summit on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:30pm Pacific Time









The Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12:20pm Pacific Time









The Mizuho Bank Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021













The presentations will be available via live webcast and archived on McAfees investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.mcafee.com.









