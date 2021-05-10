Wells Fargo Joins OneTen Coalition to Hire, Upskill and Advance Black and African American Talent in the U.S.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wells Fargo Joins OneTen Coalition to Hire, Upskill and Advance Black and African American Talent in the U.S.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced support for OneTen, a coalition that brings U.S. companies together to improve hiring, retention, upskilling and advancement of Black and African American talent by creating one million family-sustaining careers over the next 10 years and fostering more diverse and inclusive corporate cultures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005783/en/

Male Wells Fargo employee shaking hands with another male in front of a teller line. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Male Wells Fargo employee shaking hands with another male in front of a teller line. (Photo: Wells Fargo)



As we continue to drive change at Wells Fargo, we are excited to join the OneTen coalition, which can play a significant role in our efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at the company and in the communities we serve, said Kleber Santos, Head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion at Wells Fargo. We are looking forward to working with OneTen to find ways to alleviate some of the barriers that hinder advancement.



OneTen is a coalition committed to ensuring that Black and African American talent with the skills and aptitude to earn success also have the opportunity to achieve success. OneTens mission aligns with commitments set by Wells Fargo to create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce at the company. These commitments include:





  • Increasing recruiting staff for outreach to diverse communities





  • Partnering with senior leaders to enhance focus on recruiting, promotion and development programs for diverse talent





  • Expanding participation in national diversity events, along with a commitment to potentially interview and hire on the spot





  • Requiring senior leaders to identify and engage with external diversity-focused organizations related to their line of business or function





  • Increasing focus on skills-based hiring





  • Factoring DE&I metrics into senior leader compensation





Established in December of 2020 by leading executives, OneTen works with coalition members on a skills-based approach to both source talent for open roles and upskill / promote existing talent within company organizations. OneTen encourages companies to identify roles that pay a living wage, have a low risk of being automated, do not require a four-year degree, and focus on the applicants skill set, demonstrated experience, and ability to execute the role.



We are thrilled to have Wells Fargo join the OneTen coalition and embrace our mission to catalyze opportunities for Black talent to grow the United States economy, specifically in the financial services sector, said Maurice Jones, Chief Executive Officer of OneTen. At OneTen, we believe that connecting Black talent with family-sustaining careers will transform the prospects of those families, companies and the American project. We look forward to working closely with Wells Fargo to achieve our common goals.



Wells Fargo, now one of nearly 50 companies that are part of the OneTen coalition, will begin the onboarding process that includes determining the number of jobs, geographic locations, new hires and promotions the company will target as part of the commitment. OneTen matches its coalition members with talent developers that will align their working groups to help source candidates for positions. Wells Fargo also will participate in quarterly Community of Practice gatherings that bring the leadership of coalition companies together to inspire and share information and best practices as each works to achieve goals of this commitment.



Joining this coalition gives Wells Fargo another great resource and partner to reach diversity and inclusion goals in our workforce, said Carly Sanchez, Head of Talent Acquisition, Wells Fargo. OneTen brings a unique approach to sourcing talent and we are looking forward to working with the team to expand employment opportunities and identify a broader pool of talented candidates who are a great match for Wells Fargo positions.



About Wells Fargo



Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortunes 2020 rankings of Americas largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells+Fargo+Stories.



Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: %40WellsFargo.



Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Forward-Looking Statements discussion in Wells Fargos most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as to Wells Fargos other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, available on its website at www.sec.gov.



About OneTen



OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals over the next 10 years who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement. We connect employers with talent partners, leading non-profits and other skill-credentialing organizations who support the development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. Member corporations include Accenture, ADP, Allstate, American Express, Amgen, Aon, AT&T, Bain & Company, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cargill, Caterpillar, Cisco, Cleveland Clinic, Comcast, Deloitte , Delta Air Lines, Eli Lilly , General Motors, Gilead Sciences, HP Inc., Humana, IBM, Illinois Tool Works, Intermountain Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Lowes, Medtronic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Merck, Nike, Nordstrom, Northrop Grumman, Pepsico, Roper Technologies, Stryker, Synchrony Financial Target, Trane Technologies, Verizon, Walmart, Wells Fargo, Whirlpool Corporation, and Yum! Brands. Join us at OneTen.org.



News Release Category: WF-DI

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005783/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)