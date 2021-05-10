Logo
Fluidigm Announces Virtual Mass Cytometry Webinar Investor Event on May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (

FLDM, Financial), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event that will showcase competitive advantages of CyTOF technology, preview a new product that will enhance the capabilities of a Fluidigm mass cytometry platform, and provide updates on the companys innovation pipeline and key customer relationships.

Fluidigm will host this webinar focused on its mass cytometry business on Monday, May 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). The session will include presentations by Fluidigm management, business leads, and customers, as well as a Q&A segment during a live conference call and webcast.

The goal of the event is to continue to educate current and prospective investors about Fluidigms strategy, its product and growth pathway, and the companys role in providing innovative solutions for current and emerging needs within life science.

As part of enhanced investor outreach, Fluidigm plans to hold future webinar-based events to provide focused and efficient engagement on topics of investor interest.

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Fluidigm website at Events & Presentations. Participants can also listen by phone by dialing (877) 556-5248 in the U.S. or (720) 545-0029 outside the U.S. The Conference ID for the live call is 3845948. It is recommended to dial in 15 to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to participate in the live event, the webcast will be archived on the Fluidigm Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com.

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (

FLDM, Financial) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. The Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is for In Vitro Diagnostic Use. It is for Use under Emergency Use Authorization Only. Rx Only. Other Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information
We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contacts:
Investors:
Peter DeNardo
415 389 6400
[email protected]

Media:
Mark Spearman
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
650 243 6621
[email protected]

