Misonix to Participate in Upcoming May and June Virtual Investor Conferences

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. ( MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Chief Financial Officer, Joe Dwyer, will be participating in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in May and June:



Canaccord Genuity Virtual Musculoskeletal Conference

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Virtual Presentation: 2:30 p.m. ET

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Virtual Presentation: 5:00 p.m. ET



A live webcast of the UBS Global Healthcare Conference fireside chat presentation will be available at the Companys website through the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations at www.misonix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Companys website for 30 days.

18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Management will be available to host one-on-one or small group meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact Misonixs investor relations firm, JCIR, at [email protected].

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. ( MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Companys history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.