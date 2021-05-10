Logo
Javier Campopiano Promoted to New Creative Roles at Grey and WPP

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Javier Campopiano has been promoted to Global Creative Partner at Grey, a new worldwide position, overseeing the agency's creative work across Europe and Asia. He will report to John Patroulis, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of Grey.

Javier Campopiano Promoted to New Creative Roles at Grey and WPP

He will also take on a new role driving the creative output on a major global assignment at WPP.

"Javier is a deeply talented creative and leader," Patroulis said. "And this role takes great advantage of both. He was already impacting the work in London and on global clients, this will allow him to impact even more from the work, to the talent, to the business itself."

Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer of WPP, said "The companies of WPP are stacked with some of the best creative talent in the world. I have long admired Javi's work and look forward to helping him make an even bigger impact for us."

Campopiano will work closely with Patroulis and Reilly and lead from an innovative new Borderless Studio in Madrid, a nimble, highly-networked group dedicated to delivering creativity to solve clients' business challenges in real time.

"I am proud of the work we've delivered to help solve our clients' business problems during this crazy pandemic and of the team who delivered it: it has brought us closer than ever and strengthened us as an organization and as a creative community," Campopiano said. "It is hard to imagine any other network with the density and diversity of creative talent we have right now, and Im excited to be part of it and work closely with John and Rob to take it to the next level."

Javier Campopiano joined Grey in 2019 as Chief Creative Officer Europe & Global Clients. Under his leadership, Grey has produced highly acclaimed campaigns for Volvo, Pringles, Carlsberg and Procter & Gamble among others.

Campopiano gained worldwide fame for the "It's a Tide Ad" campaign, the gaggle of faux ads, that swept award shows in 2019.

About Grey

Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestl, Google, Volvo, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com).

Contact: Owen J. Dougherty
[email protected]
212-535-2063

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/javier-campopiano-promoted-to-new-creative-roles-at-grey-and-wpp-301287753.html

SOURCE Grey

