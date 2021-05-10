Penelec to Rejuvenate Underground Cable to Help Enhance Service Reliability

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Penelec to Rejuvenate Underground Cable to Help Enhance Service Reliability

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Injection process will extend life of older underground electric lines in Erie neighborhood

PR Newswire

ERIE, Pa., May 10, 2021

ERIE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelec, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utility, plans to inject aging underground distribution lines serving an Erie condominium complex with a silicone-based fluid that should prolong its useful life by up to 40 additional years. This technologically advanced repair method allows the cable to provide continued reliable electric service for a fraction of the replacement cost and eliminates the need to dig trenches through landscaped yards and driveways to bury new lines.

Penelec Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Over the decades, water and corrosive soil materials can penetrate underground wire through tiny cracks and fissures, causing power outages. Rather than disturbing dirt to replace more than 1.5 miles of aging underground cable serving about 140 customers living on Crystal Point Drive and surrounding streets, Penelec will use an electrical contractor to restore buried cable without excavation. Accessing de-energized wires through underground vaults, the contractor will force pressurized silicone-based fluid into the cable, filling the cracks and spaces in the worn insulation, encasing the wire with new material.

The rejuvenation work is scheduled to begin May 11 and continue over several days. It will be among the first times Penelec has employed fluid injections to rehabilitate underground electric cable. The $125,000 project is part of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen the durability of its electric system and enhance service reliability for its customers.

"This project should help prevent future power interruptions to a community that has experienced recent underground cable outages without the disruption and cost of installing all-new cable," said Nick Austin, regional president of Penelec. "Underground electrical equipment is in many ways better protected from the elements than overhead wires, but when an outage occurs, it often takes longer for our crews to pinpoint the underground problem and make repairs."

Penelec plans to rejuvenate more than 8,500 feet of buried electric cable and replace an additional 11,000 feet of aging underground cable throughout its service area in 2021. Much of the cable to be replaced has been spliced and repaired too many times for those line sections to be good candidates for fluid injection.

The work is part of Penelec's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plans (LTIIP II), a $200 million initiative to accelerate capital investments over five years to help ensure continued electric service reliability for the company's 585,000 customers.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of underground cable rejuvenation work in the Penelec service area are available for download on Flickr.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penelec-to-rejuvenate-underground-cable-to-help-enhance-service-reliability-301287737.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)