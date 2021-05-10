Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) CEO, Covance Drug Development Paul R Kirchgraber Sold $691,375 of Shares

CEO, Covance Drug Development of Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul R Kirchgraber (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of LH on 05/06/2021 at an average price of $276.55 a share. The total sale was $691,375.
For the complete insider trading history of LH, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.