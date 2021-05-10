Jana Partners Slashes Top Holding Conagra

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jana Partners Slashes Top Holding Conagra

Packaged foods company cut back as share prices rise

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed a significant reduction in its top holding Conagra Brands Inc. (

CAG, Financial) according to GuruFocus' Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

The activist firm was founded by Barry Rosentein in 2001 and takes a value-orientated approach to investing. The team seeks companies that are undergoing or are expected to undergo changes driven by certain events. They seek to aid value creation by becoming an actively involved shareholder.

On May 6, the firm slashed the Conagra Brands (

CAG, Financial) holding by 25.85% with the sale of 2.80 million shares. On the day of the transaction, the shares climbed to $37.60 per share compared to $22.90 per share the last time the firm added to the holding. Overall, the portfolio saw a -7.15% impact and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 13.16%. Conagra Brands still maintains the largest position in the portfolio at a 26.65% weighting.

1391788474532823040.png

Conagra Brands is a packaged foods company that operates predominantly in the United States (92% of revenue and 94% of profits). It has a significant presence in the freezer aisle, with brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet and Birds Eye. Other popular brands include Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-Wip, Wish-Bone and Chef Boyardee. While the majority of revenue is sold into the U.S. retail channel, 9% of fiscal 2020 sales were to the food-service channel, down from 11% in fiscal 2019 due to the pandemic.

On May 10, the stock was trading at $38.29 per share with a market cap of $18.33 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a fair value rating.

1391789224554070016.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 7 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. The company's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01 ranks it worse than 96.77% of competitors and the Altman Z-Score of 1.96 is less than exemplary.

1391825513806495744.png

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) is the 10th-largest shareholder with 1.68% of shares outstanding. Other top shareholders include Capital World Investors (Trades, Portfolio), Vanguard Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio).

Portfolio overview

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020,

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio)' portfolio contained 11 stocks with four new holdings. It was valued at $1.48 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 29%. Top holdings at the end of the quarter were Conagra Brands, Perspecta Inc. (PRSP, Financial), Encompass Health Corp. (EHC, Financial), Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH, Financial) and SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY, Financial).

1391827178412507136.png

By weight, the top three sectors represented are consumer defensive (32.50%), technology (26.49%) and health care (25.70%).

1391827445472231424.png

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)