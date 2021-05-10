Logo
WestRock Recognized for Outstanding Merchandising Achievement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized with high honors at this years Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards. The competition celebrates merchandising and design excellence at the retail point-of-purchase.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005702/en/

WestRock's display for Bayer won Display of the Year along with a Creative Award and a Gold Award at this years Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

WestRock's display for Bayer won Display of the Year along with a Creative Award and a Gold Award at this years Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)



WestRock won a total of 21 awards at this years OMA competition, including the most prestigious award of the OMAs: Display of the Year. This award is the highest recognition in the in-store marketing industry. WestRock also won two additional top honors at the event, including the Creative Award, which recognizes and celebrates creativity and execution of at-retail merchandising design, and the Budget Award, which celebrates the display that has the greatest effectiveness while remaining budget-conscious.



The competition is presented by SHOP! Association, a global non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.



I am incredibly proud of the WestRock Merchandising Displays team, said Nickie Parker, senior vice president of Merchandising Displays at WestRock. These winning displays exemplify innovative, insights-led design that activates our customers brands at retail and converts shoppers. I am appreciative to the Shop! Association for recognizing our work, and I am proud of our teammates for continuing to demonstrate leadership in our industry.



WestRock earned two Gold awards, seven Silver awards and nine Bronze awards. Displays awarded at this years OMA Awards ceremony can be viewed here and include:



Bayer Digital Endcap


Award: Display of the Year; Creative Award; Gold Award


Category: Digital Interactive Permanent


Client: Bayer



Covergirl Holiday Counter Unit


Award: Budget Award; Silver Award


Category: Cosmetic & Fragrance Semi-Permanent


Client: COTY



Covergirl Find It First Endcap


Award: Gold Award


Category: Drug Store Semi-Permanent


Client: COTY



Covergirl/ Sally Hansen/ Clairol Cross Branded Pure Endcap


Award: Silver Award


Category: Cosmetic & Fragrance Temporary


Client: COTY



Hims & Hers Endcap


Award: Silver Award


Category: Healthcare Temporary


Client: Hims & Hers



King C. Gillette Endcap


Award: Silver Award


Category: Hair Care & Skin Care Temporary


Client: Procter & Gamble



Native Toothpaste Target Endcap


Award: Silver Award


Category: Mass Merchandise Temporary


Client: Native



SharkNinja In-line Low Bay


Award: Silver Award


Category: General Merchandise Permanent


Client: SharkNinja



e.l.f. Pout Power Walmart Endcap


Award: Bronze


Category: Mass Merchandise Temporary


Client: e.l.f. Cosmetics



e.l.f. Retro Paradise Target Endcap


Award: Bronze Award


Category: Cosmetics & Fragrance Temporary


Client: e.l.f. Cosmetics



Native Target Holiday Endcap


Award: Bronze Award


Category: Hair & Skin Care Temporary


Client: Native



NYX Diamonds + Ice


Award: Bronze Award


Category: Cosmetics & Fragrance Temporary


Client: LOral



Sally Hansen MG Shakers Endcap


Award: Bronze Award


Category: Drug Store Temporary


Client: COTY



Samsung Terrace TV Display


Award: Bronze Award


Category: Entertainment, Games & Toys Permanent


Client: Samsung



WestRock was a Platinum level sponsor at this years Shop! Awards Celebration.



About WestRock



WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRocks team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

