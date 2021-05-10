WestRock Recognized for Outstanding Merchandising Achievement





WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized with high honors at this years Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards. The competition celebrates merchandising and design excellence at the retail point-of-purchase.





WestRock's display for Bayer won Display of the Year along with a Creative Award and a Gold Award at this years Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)





WestRock won a total of 21 awards at this years OMA competition, including the most prestigious award of the OMAs: Display of the Year. This award is the highest recognition in the in-store marketing industry. WestRock also won two additional top honors at the event, including the Creative Award, which recognizes and celebrates creativity and execution of at-retail merchandising design, and the Budget Award, which celebrates the display that has the greatest effectiveness while remaining budget-conscious.









The competition is presented by SHOP! Association, a global non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.









I am incredibly proud of the WestRock Merchandising Displays team, said Nickie Parker, senior vice president of Merchandising Displays at WestRock. These winning displays exemplify innovative, insights-led design that activates our customers brands at retail and converts shoppers. I am appreciative to the Shop! Association for recognizing our work, and I am proud of our teammates for continuing to demonstrate leadership in our industry.









WestRock earned two Gold awards, seven Silver awards and nine Bronze awards. Displays awarded at this years OMA Awards ceremony can be viewed here and include:









Bayer Digital Endcap





Award: Display of the Year; Creative Award; Gold Award





Category: Digital Interactive Permanent





Client: Bayer









Covergirl Holiday Counter Unit





Award: Budget Award; Silver Award





Category: Cosmetic & Fragrance Semi-Permanent





Client: COTY









Covergirl Find It First Endcap





Award: Gold Award





Category: Drug Store Semi-Permanent





Client: COTY









Covergirl/ Sally Hansen/ Clairol Cross Branded Pure Endcap





Award: Silver Award





Category: Cosmetic & Fragrance Temporary





Client: COTY









Hims & Hers Endcap





Award: Silver Award





Category: Healthcare Temporary





Client: Hims & Hers









King C. Gillette Endcap





Award: Silver Award





Category: Hair Care & Skin Care Temporary





Client: Procter & Gamble









Native Toothpaste Target Endcap





Award: Silver Award





Category: Mass Merchandise Temporary





Client: Native









SharkNinja In-line Low Bay





Award: Silver Award





Category: General Merchandise Permanent





Client: SharkNinja









e.l.f. Pout Power Walmart Endcap





Award: Bronze





Category: Mass Merchandise Temporary





Client: e.l.f. Cosmetics









e.l.f. Retro Paradise Target Endcap





Award: Bronze Award





Category: Cosmetics & Fragrance Temporary





Client: e.l.f. Cosmetics









Native Target Holiday Endcap





Award: Bronze Award





Category: Hair & Skin Care Temporary





Client: Native









NYX Diamonds + Ice





Award: Bronze Award





Category: Cosmetics & Fragrance Temporary





Client: LOral









Sally Hansen MG Shakers Endcap





Award: Bronze Award





Category: Drug Store Temporary





Client: COTY









Samsung Terrace TV Display





Award: Bronze Award





Category: Entertainment, Games & Toys Permanent





Client: Samsung









WestRock was a Platinum level sponsor at this years Shop! Awards Celebration.









