WestRock Recognized for Outstanding Merchandising Achievement

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized with high honors at this years Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards. The competition celebrates merchandising and design excellence at the retail point-of-purchase.
WestRock won a total of 21 awards at this years OMA competition, including the most prestigious award of the OMAs: Display of the Year. This award is the highest recognition in the in-store marketing industry. WestRock also won two additional top honors at the event, including the Creative Award, which recognizes and celebrates creativity and execution of at-retail merchandising design, and the Budget Award, which celebrates the display that has the greatest effectiveness while remaining budget-conscious.
The competition is presented by SHOP! Association, a global non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.
I am incredibly proud of the WestRock Merchandising Displays team, said Nickie Parker, senior vice president of Merchandising Displays at WestRock. These winning displays exemplify innovative, insights-led design that activates our customers brands at retail and converts shoppers. I am appreciative to the Shop! Association for recognizing our work, and I am proud of our teammates for continuing to demonstrate leadership in our industry.
WestRock earned two Gold awards, seven Silver awards and nine Bronze awards. Displays awarded at this years OMA Awards ceremony can be viewed here and include:
Bayer Digital Endcap
Award: Display of the Year; Creative Award; Gold Award
Category: Digital Interactive Permanent
Client: Bayer
Covergirl Holiday Counter Unit
Award: Budget Award; Silver Award
Category: Cosmetic & Fragrance Semi-Permanent
Client: COTY
Covergirl Find It First Endcap
Award: Gold Award
Category: Drug Store Semi-Permanent
Client: COTY
Covergirl/ Sally Hansen/ Clairol Cross Branded Pure Endcap
Award: Silver Award
Category: Cosmetic & Fragrance Temporary
Client: COTY
Hims & Hers Endcap
Award: Silver Award
Category: Healthcare Temporary
Client: Hims & Hers
King C. Gillette Endcap
Award: Silver Award
Category: Hair Care & Skin Care Temporary
Client: Procter & Gamble
Native Toothpaste Target Endcap
Award: Silver Award
Category: Mass Merchandise Temporary
Client: Native
SharkNinja In-line Low Bay
Award: Silver Award
Category: General Merchandise Permanent
Client: SharkNinja
e.l.f. Pout Power Walmart Endcap
Award: Bronze
Category: Mass Merchandise Temporary
Client: e.l.f. Cosmetics
e.l.f. Retro Paradise Target Endcap
Award: Bronze Award
Category: Cosmetics & Fragrance Temporary
Client: e.l.f. Cosmetics
Native Target Holiday Endcap
Award: Bronze Award
Category: Hair & Skin Care Temporary
Client: Native
NYX Diamonds + Ice
Award: Bronze Award
Category: Cosmetics & Fragrance Temporary
Client: LOral
Sally Hansen MG Shakers Endcap
Award: Bronze Award
Category: Drug Store Temporary
Client: COTY
Samsung Terrace TV Display
Award: Bronze Award
Category: Entertainment, Games & Toys Permanent
Client: Samsung
About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRocks team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.
