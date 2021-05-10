Logo
nVent Launches nVent SCHROFF High Thermal Integrated Conduction Cooled Assembly

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



nVent Electric plc (

NYSE:NVT, Financial) (nVent), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today launched a new High Thermal Integrated Conduction Cooled Assembly for the aerospace and defense industries. Designed for rugged conduction cooled assemblies (CCAs) in VPX systems, the High Thermal Integrated CCA design innovatively removes a thermal interface resulting in up to 40 percent improved module thermal resistance, depending on the configuration. The design integrates nVent SCHROFFs Calmark High Thermal Sawtooth Card-Lok design into the module frame, cost effectively optimizing size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements in military and aerospace systems.



For customers facing thermal challenges in their VPX systems, leveraging the new High Thermal Integrated CCA technology can help them avoid a major module redesign, says Amy Escobio, nVent global marketing director. This is because the integrated CCA design is available as a drop-in replacement for traditional VITA conduction cooled modules.



The High Thermal Integrated CCA meets the latest VITA standards, is designed for high performance/mission critical applications and offers 2nd level maintenance options. nVent offers downloadable CAD files and 3D printed prototyping for customers for fit checks. nVent supports numerous other customization options as well. Customers can partner with the experienced nVent SCHROFF brand engineering team to solve thermal challenges before the first prototype is machined. Customers can simply provide their board layout and the engineers can design a thermally-efficient CCA design to meet the application.



For more information on the nVent SCHROFF High Thermal Integrated CCA, visit https%3A%2F%2Fschroff.nvent.com%2F.



About nVent



nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.



nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005744/en/

