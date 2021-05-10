Logo
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Keysight Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Motorola Solutions Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Keysight Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, General Motors Co, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells Motorola Solutions Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Facebook Inc, TJX Inc, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,091 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 308,472 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,219 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,558 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,545 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $202.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $139.971200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 82.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $169.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 94.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 60.66%. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $183.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 56.72%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $248.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $135.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Reduced: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 66.21%. The sale prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $201.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 74.66%. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $463.310400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.79%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.200200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 5,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 46.12%. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 6,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 52.64%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $212.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 2,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.



