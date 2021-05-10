Mengis Capital Management, Inc. Buys PepsiCo Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Aegion Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, NOV Inc

- New Purchases: VTRS, YELP, ERIC, WAB, K, NOV, CRM, ENB, AXP, CAT, PENN, SWK, TXN, DEM, IWO, VCSH,
- Added Positions: PEP, RTX, VZ, MMM, MRK, KMB, NVS, GSIE, BMY, PCAR, KO, CVX, USBPH.PFD, SCHW, MSFT, AMZN, SCHB, JNJ, LLY, PM, BABA, SCHA, ITOT, SCHM, IAU, GSLC, SCHX, SLB, BRK.B, GLD, DXJ, FAX, SWKS, PRU, SCHD, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: AEGN, SCHWPD.PFD, DE, JWN, OLED, SFIX, SCHO, GIS, ROKU, FB, ATI, VEU, BSV, PG, AMD, SCHP, UPS, GBIL, WM, LEN, DTN, CTVA, COLB, SCHE, IVV, SILK, MAT, PNC, KMI, NXPI, WMB,
- Sold Out: NO8, USBPO.PFD, AGG, NFLX, QEP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 288,227 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 292,121 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,293 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 33,355 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 30,223 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yelp Inc (YELP)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 51,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 257.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.714000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 125.58%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USBPH.PFD)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 39.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 59.02%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.441000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NO8)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $11.94.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USBPO.PFD)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $25.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.
