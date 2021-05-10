Mengis Capital Management, Inc. Buys PepsiCo Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Aegion Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, NOV Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Mengis Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Yelp Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, sells Aegion Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, NOV Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Nordstrom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mengis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mengis Capital Management, Inc. owns 167 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mengis+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 288,227 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 292,121 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,293 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Deere & Co (DE) - 33,355 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 30,223 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 51,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 257.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.714000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 125.58%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 39.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 59.02%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.441000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $11.94.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $25.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.