Ameriprise Financial Named a Top Performer in Hearts & Wallets Customer Satisfaction Survey

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced it has again received high marks in an annual customer satisfaction survey conducted by independent research and benchmarking firm Hearts & Wallets. Survey participants named Ameriprise a top performer in key categories, with clients saying the company is unbiased, puts their interests first, and offers investment ideas that are knowledgeable, timely and tactical.1 The 2021 Wants & Pricing Report is based on Hearts & Wallets survey of nearly 6,000 U.S. households who provided detailed feedback on their experience with financial firms.



Ameriprise and our advisors are dedicated to providing an outstanding client experience every day, and the past year brought our value proposition into even clearer focus as investors relied on our expertise to help them navigate the challenges of the pandemic, said Marie ONeill, senior vice president of marketing at Ameriprise Financial. We remain focused on helping our clients keep their financial goals on track, and were honored that they continue to rate us highly for the compelling service and personal advice that we deliver.



To earn recognition as a top performer, Ameriprise received distinctly high customer ratings among the financial services providers leading broker-dealers, banks and retirement platforms that Hearts & Wallets evaluated. Since 2017, the firm has earned high ratings in various categories in Wants & Pricing reports. For more information on the report, visit www.heartsandwallets.com.



About Ameriprise Financial


At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.



Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.



2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.



1 Wants & Pricing: Delivering on Customer Wants, Unpacking Pricing and Rating the Top Performer Firms Report (April 2021, the most recent report) from the Hearts & Wallets Investor Quantitative Database. In this annual syndicated survey respondents are asked to rate their financial services providers in a variety of areas on a scale of 0 (not at all satisfied) to 10 (extremely satisfied). 5,920 respondents provided 10,163 sets of ratings. The report designates Hearts & Wallets Top Performers in areas where customer ratings for one or more providers are distinctively higher than customer ratings of other providers. For each area there may be several Top Performers or none. The analysis does not seek to designate any provider as first or rank Top Performers. This rating is not indicative of future performance and may not be representative of any one clients experience, as the rating is based on a sample of client experiences. Ameriprise paid a fee to Hearts & Wallets to cite the results of the survey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005856/en/

