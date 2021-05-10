Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $750.0 Million of 0.550% Senior Notes Due 2023

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $750.0 Million of 0.550% Senior Notes Due 2023

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) (Pioneer or the Company) today announced that it has priced a public offering of $750.0 million of 0.550% Senior Notes that will mature May 15, 2023 (the Notes), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The price to the public for the Notes is 99.994% of the principal amount.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of $748 million from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts (excluding fees and expenses of the offering), to finance the redemption of all outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2025 issued jointly by Double Eagle III Midco 1 LLC and Double Eagle Finance Corporation (the Issuers), which were indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of DoublePoint Energy, LLC prior to the Companys acquisition of the Issuers on May 4, 2021, and for general corporate purposes.



Interest on the Notes will be payable on May 15 and November 15 of each year. The first interest payment will be due on November 15, 2021, and will consist of interest from closing to that date. The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will act as Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at: 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 1 (866) 471-2526, Facsimile: 1 (212) 902-9316; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at: 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 1 (866) 718-1649; TD Securities (USA) LLC at: 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Attention: Syndicate Department, Telephone: 1 (855) 495-9846; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at: 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 1 (800) 645-3751.



An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained at no charge at the Securities and Exchange Commissions website at www.sec.gov.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed by Pioneer with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which will be filed by Pioneer with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include statements regarding the redemption. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of Pioneer are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause Pioneers actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, global and U.S. economic activity, government regulation or action, Pioneers ability to implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to Pioneers credit facility, investment instruments and derivative contracts and purchasers of Pioneers oil, natural gas liquids and gas production, and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in Pioneers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, Pioneer may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Pioneer undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005902/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)