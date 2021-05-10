Telesat First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

OTTAWA, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat has scheduled a conference call on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Browne, Chief Financial Officer, of Telesat.



Prior to the commencement of the call, Telesat will post a news release containing its financial results on its website (www.telesat.com) under the tab Investor Relations and the heading News.

Dial-in Instructions:

The toll-free dial-in number for the teleconference is +1 866 696 5910. Callers outside of North America should dial +1 416 641 6104. The access code is 7087643 followed by the number sign (#). Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. In the event of technical issues, please dial *0 and advise the conference call operator of the company name (Telesat) and the name of the moderator (Michael Bolitho).

Dial-in Audio Replay:

A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call on May 14, 2021 until 10:30 a.m. ET on May 28, 2021. To access the replay, please call +1 800 408 3053. Callers from outside North America should dial +1 905 694 9451. The access code is 4645678 followed by the number sign (#).

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the worlds most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the companys Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fiber-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesats principal shareholders are Canadas Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. ( LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

