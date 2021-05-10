Cadence13 Partners with Globally Renowned Thought Leader, Bestselling Author, and Activist Glennon Doyle for First-Ever Podcast

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium podcast studio, Cadence13, an Audacy company, today announced that it has partnered with #1 New York Times bestselling author, activist, and thought leader Glennon Doyle for We Can Do Hard Things,a weekly podcast on which she will share stories of her life and explore topics including love, relationships, parenting, mental health, recovery and more.

Hailed as the "patron saint of female empowerment" by People magazine, Doyle has amassed a fervent following with a series of transformative booksthe #1 New York Times bestseller Untamed, a Reese's Book Club selection which has sold over two million copies and Audible's most-listened to audiobook all of 2020; the #1 New York Times bestseller Love Warrior, an Oprah's Book Club selection, and Carry On, Warrior. Adele credits Doyle's writing with changing her life, Oprah named her one of the world's "awakened leaders who are using their voices and talent to elevate humanity," and over 2.6M people follow her on social media. Doyle's Tedx talk "Lessons from the Mental Hospital" has over four million views. In addition, she is the founder and president of Together Rising, an all-women led nonprofit organization that has revolutionized grassroots philanthropyraising over $30 million for women, families, and children in crisis.

On We Can Do Hard Thingsher first foray into podcastingDoyle will open her heart and welcome listeners into her home, encouraging them to embrace the messiness of life. With her trademark candor and wit, Doyle will open up about her life and explore universal issues including mental health, recovery, love, relationships, and parenting. Doyle will also reflect on experiences and lessons learned during the pandemic and lockdown, and how we can take meaningful personal and interpersonal discoveries and habits with us as we prepare for and transition into post-quarantine life. Doyle's sister Amanda Doyle, who works alongside Glennon as her business manager and on the Board of the Together Rising, will appear regularly on the show.

We Can Do Hard Things will launch on May 11, 2021 on Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Spotify and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be available on Tuesdays. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the series here: https://link.chtbl.com/WCDHTPod.

"Because we experienced the hardship of the pandemic collectively, many of us finally acknowledged what was true before COVID and will be true after: That life is freaking HARD. We are all doing hard things every single day things like loving and losing caring for children and parents; forging and ending friendships; battling addiction, illness, and loneliness; struggling in our jobs, our marriages, and our divorces; setting boundaries; and fighting for equality, purpose, freedom, joy, and peace," said Glennon Doyle. "On We Can Do Hard Things, my sister Amanda and I will do the only thing I've found that has ever made life easier: We will drop the fake and talk honestly about the hard. Each week we will bring our hard to you and we will ask you to bring your hard to us and we will do what we were all meant to do down here: Help each other carry the hard so we can all live a little bit lighter and braver, more free and less alone. We're thrilled to partner with Cadence13 to bring this show to life."

"Glennon is the very definition of a phenomenona force of nature whose authenticity, searing honesty, and ability to confront life's biggest challenges head on, and with a sense of humor, have resonated with millions of fans around the world," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. "We could not be prouder to welcome her to the Cadence13 family and add her powerful, inspiring voice to our lineup of premium content."

Glennon Doyle is repped by WME.

Download the cover art for We Can Do Hard Things here: https://we.tl/t-rpEz2jAtoT.

Glennon Doyle is a thought leader, activist, and the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Untamed, a Reese's Book Club selection, which has sold over two million copies. She is also the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Love Warrior, an Oprah's Book Club selection, and Carry On, Warrior. Glennon is the founder and president of Together Rising, an all-women-led nonprofit organization that has revolutionized grassroots philanthropy raising over $30 million for women, families, and children in crisis. She lives in Florida with her wife and three children. Follow Glennon on Twitter @GlennonDoyle, Instagram @GlennonDoyle, and Facebook at Glennon Doyle. Learn more at UntamedBook.com and GlennonDoyle.com.

Amanda Doyle is Vice President, General Counsel, and a member of the Together Rising Board of Directors and serves as Glennon Doyle's business manager. She lives in Virginia with her husband and two children.

For more information, please visit WeCanDoHardThingsPodcast.com.

