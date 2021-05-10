Union Pacific Honors Safe Chemical Transporters with Pinnacle Award

PR Newswire
OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2021
OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 63 companies won the 2020 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.
"Union Pacific is committed to safely moving the chemical shipments that support our customers' supply chains," said Jacque Bendon, vice president - Industrial. "We applaud this year's Pinnacle Award winners for their commitment to eliminating rail car chemical releases and thank them for their continued collaboration to safely move chemical products through the communities where we live and work."
Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. More information about these efforts is available in the Strengthening our Communities section of Union Pacific's 2020 Building America Report.
The 2020 Pinnacle Award winners are:
Afton Chemical Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Arkema Inc.
Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC
Indorama Ventures
Golden Gate SET Petroleum Partners of NV
BASF
Howard Energy Partners GT Logistics Terminal
Bayer CropScience
HJ Baker Sulphur LLC
Berryman Chemical Inc.
HollyFrontier Refining
BP
Ineos Phenol
Celanese
International Chemical Company
ChampionX
International Raw Materials LTD
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Itafos Conda LLC
Cross Oil and Refining
Kemira
DuPont Specialty Products USA LLC
Kennecott Utah Copper
Dyno Nobel Inc.
KMTEX
Eastman Chemical Company
Koch Fertilizer
El Dorado Chemical Co.
Koppers Inc.
Elbow River Marketing Ltd
Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC
Enlink Midstream
Manly Terminal LLC
ERCO Worldwide
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Factor Gas Liquids Inc.
Martin Operating Partnership LP
Foremark Performance Chemicals
Messer LLC
Mexichem Fluor
Solvay Chemicals Inc.
Murex LLC
Stepan Company
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation America
Sulphuric Acid Trading Company Inc.
NGL Supply Wholesale LLC
Tessenderlo Kerley Inc.
NorFalco Sales Glencore Canada Corporation
Texmark Chemicals Inc.
NOVA Chemicals
The Chemours Company
Nutrien
Univar Solutions USA Inc.
Phoenix Park Energy
US Magnesium LLC
Roehm America LLC
Valero Marketing and Trading Company
SNF Holding Company
Veolia Regeneration Services
Shell Petroleum Inc.
Williams Companies Inc.
Shintech, Inc.
