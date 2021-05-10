Coaches Corner Live Tour Presented by RE/MAX to Hit the Road This Summer

Real estate industry professionals are invited to masterminding events across the nation to learn from top coaches and industry experts on how to better their business
PR Newswire
DENVER, May 10, 2021
DENVER, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All real estate industry professionals are invited to attend the 2021 Coaches Corner Live Tour presented by RE/MAX , a 13-city tour that will offer in-person access to premier real estate coaches Tom Ferry, Jared James and Wayne Fredrick. These value-driven sessions will focus on how to navigate current market conditions and will provide an opportunity for real estate professionals to share best practices, successes, and insights with their peers. The event will bookend in the Lone Star State; kicking off in Houston on Tuesday, June 8, and concluding on Friday, Aug. 6, when the tour wraps up in Austin.
Each of the two-and-a-half hour sessions will provide an invaluable opportunity for real estate agents to meet with top industry coaches to work together on a personalized roadmap to excellence.
"Everyone benefits when real estate agents at any brand receive great coaching and information," said RE/MAX Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey. "That's why we've teamed up with some of the best real estate coaches who can offer training, education and useful advice to real estate professionals who may never have access to this type of opportunity due to financial constraints or time away from home for travel."
Registration for the Coaches Corner Live Tour presented by RE/MAX is now open and costs $25. For each of the 13 events, the first 50 people to register within that city will have the $25 fee waived. You must register online in advance for admittance to the event. To register, please visit: www.CoachesCornerLiveTour.com.
2021 COACHES CORNER TOUR SCHEDULE
(all times are local to each city)
Date
City
Time
Speaker
Location
Tues., June 8
Houston, TX
9-11:30 a.m.
Tom Ferry
Houston Marriott Westchase
Wed., June 9
Dallas, TX
9-11:30 a.m.
Tom Ferry
Omni Las Colinas Hotel
Tues., June 15
Atlanta, GA
9-11:30 a.m.
Jared James
The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North
Wed., June 16
Orlando, FL
9-11:30 a.m.
Jared James
Orlando World Center Marriott
Thurs., June 17
Charlotte, NC
9-11:30 a.m.
Jared James
Sheraton & Le Mridien Charlotte
Tues., June 22
Chicago, IL
9-11:30 a.m.
Jared James
Chicago Marriott Oak Brook
Wed., June 23
Cleveland, OH
9-11:30 a.m.
Jared James
InterContinental Cleveland
Tues., July 13
Denver, CO
9-11:30 a.m.
Wayne Fredrick
Denver Marriott Tech Center
Wed., July 14
Las Vegas, NV
9-11:30 a.m.
Wayne Fredrick
JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
Thurs., July 15
Phoenix, AZ
9-11:30 a.m.
Wayne Fredrick
Sheraton Mesa at Wrigleyville West
Tues., July 20
Rockville, MD
9-11:30 a.m.
Wayne Fredrick
Bethesda North Marriott Hotel
Wed., July 21
TBD
9-11:30 a.m.
Wayne Fredrick
TBD
Fri., Aug. 6
Austin, TX
9-11:30 a.m.
Jared James
TBD
About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coaches-corner-live-tour-presented-by-remax-to-hit-the-road-this-summer-301287767.html
SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC