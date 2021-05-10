Coaches Corner Live Tour Presented by RE/MAX to Hit the Road This Summer

DENVER, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All real estate industry professionals are invited to attend the 2021 Coaches Corner Live Tour presented by RE/MAX , a 13-city tour that will offer in-person access to premier real estate coaches Tom Ferry, Jared James and Wayne Fredrick. These value-driven sessions will focus on how to navigate current market conditions and will provide an opportunity for real estate professionals to share best practices, successes, and insights with their peers. The event will bookend in the Lone Star State; kicking off in Houston on Tuesday, June 8, and concluding on Friday, Aug. 6, when the tour wraps up in Austin.

Each of the two-and-a-half hour sessions will provide an invaluable opportunity for real estate agents to meet with top industry coaches to work together on a personalized roadmap to excellence.

"Everyone benefits when real estate agents at any brand receive great coaching and information," said RE/MAX Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey. "That's why we've teamed up with some of the best real estate coaches who can offer training, education and useful advice to real estate professionals who may never have access to this type of opportunity due to financial constraints or time away from home for travel."

Registration for the Coaches Corner Live Tour presented by RE/MAX is now open and costs $25. For each of the 13 events, the first 50 people to register within that city will have the $25 fee waived. You must register online in advance for admittance to the event. To register, please visit: www.CoachesCornerLiveTour.com.

2021 COACHES CORNER TOUR SCHEDULE (all times are local to each city)

Date City Time Speaker Location Tues., June 8 Houston, TX 9-11:30 a.m. Tom Ferry Houston Marriott Westchase Wed., June 9 Dallas, TX 9-11:30 a.m. Tom Ferry Omni Las Colinas Hotel Tues., June 15 Atlanta, GA 9-11:30 a.m. Jared James The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North Wed., June 16 Orlando, FL 9-11:30 a.m. Jared James Orlando World Center Marriott Thurs., June 17 Charlotte, NC 9-11:30 a.m. Jared James Sheraton & Le Mridien Charlotte Tues., June 22 Chicago, IL 9-11:30 a.m. Jared James Chicago Marriott Oak Brook Wed., June 23 Cleveland, OH 9-11:30 a.m. Jared James InterContinental Cleveland Tues., July 13 Denver, CO 9-11:30 a.m. Wayne Fredrick Denver Marriott Tech Center Wed., July 14 Las Vegas, NV 9-11:30 a.m. Wayne Fredrick JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa Thurs., July 15 Phoenix, AZ 9-11:30 a.m. Wayne Fredrick Sheraton Mesa at Wrigleyville West Tues., July 20 Rockville, MD 9-11:30 a.m. Wayne Fredrick Bethesda North Marriott Hotel Wed., July 21 TBD 9-11:30 a.m. Wayne Fredrick TBD Fri., Aug. 6 Austin, TX 9-11:30 a.m. Jared James TBD

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coaches-corner-live-tour-presented-by-remax-to-hit-the-road-this-summer-301287767.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC